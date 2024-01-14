Yvonne Ayew, wife of Black Stars captain Andre Ayew, expresses support for Ghana in the AFCON but says she would be happy if Ivory Coast wins due to her Ivorian roots

As the tournament kicks off, Yvonne discusses her dual allegiance ahead of Ghana's opening game against Cape Verde

Andre Ayew, competing in his eighth AFCON, aims to secure Ghana's first title in over four decades

Yvonne Ayew, the wife of Black Stars captain Andre Ayew, has expressed her unwavering support for her husband's quest to secure Ghana's first AFCON title in over four decades.

She added that if the 2023 AFCON host, Ivory Coast, emerges victorious, she would be happy with that outcome.

In an interview with CANAL+, Yvonne, who has Ivorian roots, she shared her sentiments about Ghana's opening game against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, at 20:00 GMT.

A collage of Andre Ayew and his Ivorian wife, Yvonne Ayew Photo credit: @GFA(Facebook) & @elaliaaa (Instagram)

Source: UGC

As the AFCON tournament kicked off, Ivory Coast played its first game against Guinea-Bissau in Group A at 20:00 GMT, with Nigeria facing Equatorial Guinea.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Yvonne Ayew, discussing the upcoming tournament, expressed her dual allegiance, stating,

"This year, I support Andre (Ayew), but if Cote D’Ivoire wins, I will be very happy."

Dede Ayew, the Black Stars captain, missed out on securing the AFCON title in 2010 and 2015.

Now set to compete in his eighth AFCON tournament after making his debut in the 2008 edition held in Ghana, he carries the hopes of Ghanaian football fans for a triumphant campaign.

Watch the video below:

Jordan Ayew Speaks About Wearing Kente Cloth During Black Stars Arrival In Abidjan

Meanwhile, Ghanaian footballer Jordan Ayew, upon arriving in Abidjan with the Black Stars, playfully expressed exhaustion in wearing traditional kente cloth.

The team, including the technical staff, embraced the cultural attire during their arrival, having previously been photographed in all-white kaftans before departing Ghana.

In a humorous video shared on Twitter, Jordan Ayew jokingly conveyed his weariness in pidgin, using the term "ataya" to express fatigue from wearing the traditional cloth.

Kudus Vows To End Ghana's Trophy Drought With AFCON Victory

In another story, Mohammed Kudus expressed determination to end Ghana's AFCON trophy drought, aiming for victory in the upcoming tournament.

In a video interview, Mohammed Kudus confidently promises success in AFCON and other competitions, fostering hope among fans.

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton includes Kudus in the 55-man squad, envisioning him as a goal-scoring no. 10 playmaker.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh