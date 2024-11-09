Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have become the subject of online trolls after their recent loss to Brighton

Man City's current form has invited serious questions and a rare humbling for the Premier League giants

One fan even drew comparisons between Guardiola and erstwhile Man United manager Erik ten Hag

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City faced a wave of online mockery after their surprising 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday night.

Despite initially leading through Erling Haaland’s clinical finish in the 23rd minute—courtesy of a perfectly timed pass from Mateo Kovacic—the reigning Premier League champions were unable to hold onto their advantage at the Amex.

Pep Guardiola has been compared to Erik ten Hag following Manchester City's fourth straight defeat. Photos by Justin Setterfield and Gualter Fatia.

Man City fall to shock defeat at Brighton

Brighton, under Fabian Hurzeler, displayed remarkable resilience and tactical bravery, refusing to back down from an opportunity to join the top four.

They equalised with a well-coordinated strike when Joao Pedro capitalised on a chaotic scene in City's box, as cited by Livescore.

With defenders swarming Danny Welbeck, Pedro slipped through and took advantage, smashing home the leveller.

Minutes later, he provided the assist that allowed Matt O’Riley—returning after an injury-ridden start to his Brighton tenure—to seal the win and etch a memorable night in Brighton’s history, per Sky Sports.

Is Man City going through a crisis?

The defeat extended City’s losing streak to four games, marking Guardiola’s first such slump in his managerial career.

This rough patch has been compounded by persistent injury woes, which have left the team stretched thin and put the manager under unusual pressure.

Fans troll Man City after Brighton loss

Following the upset, fans took to social media to poke fun at the champions. @abochie quipped,

"LOSING HIS 4TH GAME IN A ROW. Is that Eric Ten Hag?"

@Papers_hub declared,

"Man City are finished 😱."

@Mrlekan213 added humour, remarking,

"Lmao. Even Erik ten Hag wasn’t as bad as this 😂."

Another fan, @wodegaard, claimed,

"Pep is nothing without superstars."

@Dat_Oronboy chimed in,

"Manchester city has become Manchester United."

Finally, @MANO1j capped off the banter with a biting,

"Amazing coach."

Man City backed to win EPL despite losing streak

Following Manchester City’s loss to Bournemouth last week, a supercomputer has updated its final Premier League table prediction.

Despite the setback, the Opta Supercomputer still projects Manchester City as league champions next May, giving them a 61.95% chance to win, while Liverpool trails with a 33.39% likelihood.

Guardiola not interested in winning EPL

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had unexpectedly expressed a lack of motivation to pursue the Premier League title this season.

Although many anticipated that the 53-year-old would be driven to enhance his already remarkable legacy, Guardiola suggested that winning another league title isn’t currently his top priority.

