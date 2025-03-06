Fashion stylist Akosua Vee got many people emotional when she wrote a sweet message celebrating the birthday of her husband and politician, Kwame A Plus

The astute fashion icon shared beautiful and memorable pictures of the Goma Central Member of Parliament

The comment section was filled with birthday messages and prayers for Kwame A Plus as he turned 48 on March 6, 2025

Fashion icon Akosua Vee, the wife of musician turned politician Kwame A Plus, has celebrated him as he turned a year older on March 6, 2025.

Akosua Vee celebrates Kwame A Plus on his birthday. Image Credit: @aakosua_vee

Source: Instagram

Akosua Vee celebrates A Plus on birthday

Akosua Vee took to her Instagram page to celebrate her dear husband, Kwame A Plus as he turned 48.

She shared memorable pictures of the Gomoa Central MP, some of which were captured by Parliamentary staff.

In her sweet message to him, the astute fashion icon wished her husband a happy birthday and bestowed God's blessings upon his life.

She concluded her message by raining accolades on him by referring to him as her Honourable, a title used to call Members of Parliament.

"Happy birthday husband, may God bless you with happiness, love and good health for the years ahead. My Honourable.🫂❤️#mp#parliament #fyp #gomoacentral #aplus"

Akosua Vee's message to A Plus

A Plus' birthday wishes

Many people thronged to the comment section to celebrate Kwame A Plus. They wrote beautiful birthday messages for the Ghanaian politician.

Others also showered him with praise and referred to him as Honourable while celebrating him on his special day.

Below are the lovely messages people left in the comment section of a post by Akosua Vee on Instagram celebrating her husband:

abrahamnelson135 said:

"Happy birthday bro Kwame, such a fearless man ❤️🔥🔥."

gloria_glory89 said:

"Oh wow, happy birthday to him, a true hero of mother Ghana 🇬🇭 🙌."

tilliscollections1 said:

"Happy glorious Birthday to You Sir. You’re Blessed and Highly Favored…🥂."

pokuaa52 said:

"Happy birthday to you Honorable."

beadear said:

"Happy birthday 🎂🎂🎂."

joycelyn.yeboah.9216 said:

"More grace Mr Obeng 🎂🎁🎊🎉🙌🏾."

showbiz_blogger said:

"Happy birthday Papa 🎉🍾."

Akosua Vee and Kwame A Plus at President Mahama's inauguration. Image Credit: @aakosua_vee

Source: Instagram

A Plus speaks about running for president

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician-turned-politician A-Plus opened up about his ambition to become Ghana’s president.

In a recent interview, he confidently stated that God had ordained him to lead the nation in the coming years.

His bold declaration garnered mixed reactions, with some supporters wishing him well while others remain skeptical.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh