Red-hot Barcelona hitman Robert Lewandowski continued his rich scoring form this season with a brace against Crvena Zvezda

His double helped La Blaugrana seal a thumping 5-2 win over the Serbian giants, stretching their winning streak to six games

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old, who is nearing 100 Champions League goals, received endless praise from fans for his performance

Robert Lewandowski has garnered widespread acclaim for his remarkable display in Barcelona's recent UEFA Champions League triumph over Crvena Zvezda.

The Polish striker was unstoppable, netting twice in the 5-2 dismantling of the Serbian side on Wednesday night.

Robert Lewandowski celebrates one of his goals against Crvena Zvezda in the Champions League. Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic.

Source: Getty Images

Lewandowski strikes twice as Barcelona thump Crvena

In classic poacher fashion, Lewandowski opened his account by capitalising on a rebound from Raphinha’s shot, which had rattled off the post.

The goal, coming just before the break, doubled Barcelona’s advantage.

Despite missing a few other promising chances, Lewandowski made no mistake when Jules Kounde delivered a pinpoint cross, allowing him to slot home his second of the night.

Raphinha, whose relentless pressing and dribbling added a dynamic edge to the Catalans' attack, also found the back of the net before making way for a substitution.

With his brace, Lewandowski has now tallied an impressive 99 Champions League goals, per Fabrizio Romano, trailing only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the all-time scoring charts.

Fans sing Lewandowski's praises

His stellar performance ignited a wave of admiration on social media, with fans quick to laud his enduring quality and prolific nature.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the notable reactions:

@_FaridKhan asserted:

"Better than Mbappe."

@Miss_Jasmine_1 extolled:

"Best striker in the world right now… no one comes close."

@ChanceDaMayor remarked:

"Lewandowski setting his own records. Better than Mbappe."

@scolaridaniels celebrated:

"Best striker super, man warrior."

@Gemedia_ wrapped up the sentiment, simply stating:

"He is him."

Lewandowski’s performance reminds fans that, even at 36, his instinct in front of goal remains as sharp as ever, proving crucial to Barcelona’s ambitions on Europe’s grandest stage.

Lewandowski equals Messi's La Liga record

A previous report by YEN.com.gh highlighted that Robert Lewandowski continues to display remarkable scoring consistency, keeping pace with Lionel Messi's records.

After scoring against Valladolid, Lewandowski reached four goals in his first four league matches, a milestone last achieved by Messi.

Lewandowski chooses between Messi and Ronaldo

In a related report, YEN.com.gh noted that Robert Lewandowski offered a unique perspective on the enduring Messi-Ronaldo debate.

Despite fans keeping the rivalry alive as both stars approach the end of their careers, Lewandowski avoided choosing between them.

Instead, in 2021, he playfully suggested himself as the best.

