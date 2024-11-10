FIFA World Cup silver medalist Gerald Asamoah has said his goodbyes to doctors who operated on children with heart problems

The former Germany international flew 35 surgeons to the country to operate on young children with heart defect

Asamoah has disclosed how he was inspired to help after suffering a similar problem as a footballer in 1998

Germany legend Gerald Asamoah was at the Kotoko International Airport to say goodbye to a team of doctors he flew into the country to work on children with heart problems.

The doctors who are from Germany were in the country for almost a week performing surgeries for 28 children with heart defects.

Following a successful activity, championed by the Gerald Asamoah Foundation, the doctors left the country in the early hours of Sunday.

Gerald Asamoah bids doctors goodbye after operating on 28 children in Ghana.

Source: Getty Images

In a video shared on social media, the legendary footballer emotionally hugged the doctors as he expressed gratitude to them for their services.

Asamoah, who was born in Ghana before moving to Germany at a young age, spent around €250,000 for this charitable work.

Asamoah shares the reason for philanthropic work

The former Germany international has disclosed the reason for his decision to help children with heart problems in Ghana.

According to Asamoah, he had a similar experience that almost ended his football career.

However, God saved him and gave him a chance to continue his career hence the decision to help people.

"I have a heart foundation and the reason why I had the foundation is that, in 1998, I was a soccer player and I had a disease on my heart, so I was told Gerald, it is over and you can't play soccer anymore," he told Zion Felix.

"I had a bet with God that if I am able to make it back to football I will give back to society. Three months later I came back and this is definitely a way to give back," he added.

This is the second year running that the ex-German footballer has flown doctors to help children with heart problems in Ghana.

Asamoah changes lives of Ghanaians

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported Gerald Asamoah continues to change the lives of people in Ghana, especially children through his foundation, the Gerald Asamoah Foundation.

For the second year running, the former Germany international flew in top surgeons to conduct surgeries for children affected with a hole-in-heart condition.

Asamoah was born in Mampong, a very busy town in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, but left for Germany at a young age.

Source: YEN.com.gh