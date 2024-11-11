Fatawu Issahaku Sets Enviable Record in Leicester's Game Against Manchester United
- Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku starred for Leicester City in their game against Manchester United
- Issahaku played full throttle as the former Premier League champions lost to Manchester United
- The ex-Sporting Lisbon forward is expected to join his Ghana teammates for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku continues to shine for Leicester City in the English Premier League.
The 20-year-old forward produced another impressive display for the Foxes despite their defeat to the Red Devils at Old Trafford.
Issahaku, who was named in the starting eleven, was a handful on the flanks, tormenting defender Diogo Dalot.
According to Stats Muse, the Ghanaian youngster completed the most take-ons in the game, with 12 in 15 attempts.
Issahaku has been Leicester's brightest spot this season, starring for the former Premier League champions.
The ex-Sporting winger had a season turnaround game after coming off the bench to inspire the King Power outfit to an incredible comeback win over Southampton.
He has since been a starter for the club as they continue their quest to stay in the English Premier League.
The young forward has been named in Ghana's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger.
Issahaku reacts after defeat to United defeat
The Ghanaian forward shared his disappointment after the loss to Manchester United but remains confident of a strong comeback after the international break.
"So sad not to get something out of this game,we will get back together as a team to go harder and make things better. Thanks to the traveling fans for their amazing support." he wrote on social media after the match.
Issahaku has already made 11 appearances in the Premier League this season, delivering two assists.
Issahaku named in EPL TOTW
Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been named in the English Premier League Team of the Week following his impactful display in Leicester's comeback win over Southampton.
The 20-year-old forward made the difference for the Foxes as he inspired them from two goals down to a 3-2 win at Saint Mary's.
Issahaku, who replaced Victor Kristiansen in the 59th minute, served Facundo Buonanotte with Leicester's first to start the comeback.
