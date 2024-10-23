Talented Ghanaian forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been named in the English Premier League Team of the Week

The Black Stars forward produced his best performance of the season to help Leicester to victory against Southampton

The former Sporting Lisbon forward is expected to start for the Foxes in their game against Nottingham on Friday

Ghanaian winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been named in the English Premier League Team of the Week following his impactful display in Leicester's comeback win over Southampton.

The 20-year-old forward made the difference for the Foxes as he inspired them from two goals down to a 3-2 win at Saint Mary's.

Issahaku, who replaced Victor Kristiansen in the 59th minute, served Facundo Buonanotte with Leicester's first to start the comeback.

Fatawu Isshaku has been named in the Premier League Team of the Week. Photo: Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Issahaku almost levelled for the King Power outfit after hitting the crossbar with a ferocious strike before England forward Jamie Vardy scored from the spot to make it 2-2.

Following waves and waves of attack, Leicester secured a late winner through Issahaku's compatriot Jordan Ayew.

The talented forward was named Man of the Match at the end of the game.

Alan Shearer, the producer of the official Team of the Week, praised the youngster for his display.

"What an impact! He changed the game for Leicester when he came on, setting up the first goal and providing a constant threat down the right," he wrote, as quoted by the Premier League.

Issahaku has delivered two assists in eight Premier League games this season, per Transfermarkt.

EPL Team of Week 8

Issahaku is joined in the team of the week by Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck and Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United in attack.

Yves Bissouma and Dejan Kulusevski of Tottenham join Youri Tielemans and Curtis Jones of Aston Villa and Liverpool respectively in the middle.

In a three back system, Marcos Senesi of Bournemouth, Everton's Michael Keane and Josko Gvardiol of City feel the spots with Jose Sa of Wolves keeping the post.

Lineker praises Fatawu's impact

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that former England forward, Gary Lineker has applauded the impact of Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku in Leicester City's comeback win over Southampton in the Premier League.

The Ghana international made an instant impact after coming off the bench to inspire the Foxes to victory with a Man of the Match performance. Issahaku delivered an assist moments after replacing Victor Kristiansen with the Foxes down by two goals.

Compatriot Jordan Ayew completed the comeback with an injury-time winner at the Saint Mary's.

