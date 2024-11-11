Ghana coach Otto Addo has quickly handed late invites to six players ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Eight players withdrew from the initial 25-man squad named for the matches against Angola and Niger

The Black Stars will face Angola in Luanda on Friday before hosting Niger next Monday in Group F of the qualifiers

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has been forced to call up six players late following the withdrawal of eight from the squad for the final round of games in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

On Monday, November 11, 2024, eight players, including English Premier League duo Antoine Semenyo and Tariq Lamptey, withdrew from the squad for the games against Angola and Niger.

Several of these players reportedly picked up injuries while Joseph Paintsil of LA Galaxy pulled out for personal reasons.

Otto Addo invites six players after the withdrawal of eight ahead of AFCON qualifiers. Photo: Matthias Hangst/ Seskim Photo/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Addo has invited Osman Bukari, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer and four other players as replacements ahead of Friday's trip to Angola.

"Osman Bukari (Austin FC), Ransford Yeboah Koningsdorffer (Hamburger SV), Forson Amankwah (Norwich City), Terry Yegbe (IF Elfsborg), Ebenezer Annan (OFK Beograd) and Kingsley Schindler (Samsunspor) will join the Black Stars ahead of crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers," wrote the FA on their official website.

"These players replace Joseph Paintsil, Antoine Semenyo, Ibrahim Osman, Tariq Lamptey, Jerome Opoku, and Inaki Williams, who are unavailable. Ghana faces Angola on Friday, November 15, and hosts Niger on Monday, November 18, 2024."

Ghana AFCON qualifiers in limbo

With the team's chances of qualifying slim, Ghana were hoping to finish the qualifiers strongly.

However, the latest development is a huge blow to the team despite the late call-ups by the Black Stars coach.

Ghana needs to beat Angola and Niger and hope Sudan fails to pick a point in their last two matches to qualify for the tournament in Morocco next year, per ESPN.

Eight players withdraw from squad

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Black Stars of Ghana have been further weakened ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

Eight players from coach Otto Addo's 25-man squad for the two games have withdrawn from the squad for various reasons.

Most of these players pulled out of the squad due to injuries, while US-based winger Joseph Paintsil sighted personal reasons for his absence.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh