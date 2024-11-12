Ghanaian football stars Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo are the best dribblers in the EPL

The Black Stars trio have had a good start to the season in the English Premier League with their clubs

Kudus is serving a five-game ban following his red card in the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspurs

Black Stars trio Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo have emerged as the top three dribblers in the English Premier League after 11 match days.

Issahaku's brilliant display against Manchester United, with 12 successful take-ons, sees him climb to the summit of the dribbler's chart.

The Leicester City star leapfrogged compatriot and West Ham United star Kudus, who is currently serving a five-game ban.

Semenyo places third after an explosive start to the season with AFC Bournemouth.

According to sports data collectors WhoScored, Issahaku has the most successful dribbles with 29, followed by Kudus with 28 and Semenyo with 24.

Kudus is still suspended and will return to action in December. On December 3, 2024, he will face Issahaku's Leicester City.

Meanwhile, the Foxes winger is expected to continue his fine run of form while Semenyo continues to lead the Cherries.

Among the trio, Semenyo has the most goals this season, with four in 11 appearances while Kudus has netted twice in eight games. Issahaku has contributed two assists in 11 matches.

Issahaku's game-changing performance

Despite featuring in all games, it took the match against Southampton for the 20-year-old to completely gain the trust of manager Steve Cooper.

Issahaku climbed off the bench to inspire the former Premier League champions to a 3-2 comeback win against the Saints at Saint Mary's, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

He has since started all league matches for the returnees, who are poised to maintain their place in the top flight.

Issahaku excels in Man United game

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku continues to shine for Leicester City in the English Premier League.

The 20-year-old forward produced another impressive display for the Foxes despite their defeat to the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Issahaku, who was named in the starting eleven, was a handful on the flanks, tormenting defender Diogo Dalot.

