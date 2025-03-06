Viral sensation Abanga Jackson has become the new senior prefect of Bawku Senior High School

Many remember him for his speech in Class 5 when he was vying for a student leadership position

Videos of Abanga Jackson in his new role have resurfaced on social media

Abanga Jackson, a Ghanaian student who went viral with his unique manifesto many years ago has resurfaced.

Abanga Jackson becomes Senior Boys Prefect at Bawku Senior High School.

The young boy, in primary 5 then, went viral with his proposal to his colleagues to be elected as a General Prefect.

Many found Abanga's timely delivery to make his case to the students intriguing. He earned a scholarship from a US-based philanthropist, including several textbook rewards and autobiographical books and a call up to Ghana's parliament to observe session.

As fate will have it, the viral video set the stage for the prodigy's foray into student leadership.

Having won the position in primary five, Abanga went on to embrace student leadership in JHS before getting admission to Bawku Senior High School which quickly became his new ground to conquer.

Reports indicate that Abanga Jackson has been elected Senior Prefect for the 2024/2025 academic year in Bawku SHS.

The election process reportedly happened last year leading to Abanga's victory.

Several videos of him in his neatly pressed uniform, blue shirt over khaki shorts have popped up online.

In one, which is making rounds online, the young Abanga Jackson was captured reading his manifesto to his high school colleagues.

His speech had the same grit and exuberance many saw when he was in primary school.

Abanga Jackson in Class 5 at his hometown Boya, Upper East Region

Abanga Jackson in Bawku Senior High School

Abanga Jackson speaks after new role

In an interview granted by the young Abanga Jackson, he reflected on his journey as a student leader.

He shed light on the transition from a Class 5 General prefect to a Senior prefect in High School.

Strikingly, Abanga gave more credit to his colleagues who kept entrusting him with the opportunity to serve.

Abanga's new post stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens who have become fans of Abanga Jackson and continue to root for him.

Sir.Elvis said:

"I see political ambitions in him...He will surely make it to the top one day.. Save my comment for future references. God bless him and anchor his dreams as he grows🙏🙏."

FOXZY BROWN 🤎 🇬🇭 wrote:

"That’s a sign of a leader and I hope one day it will be the presidential manifesto he will deliver ✌️✌️."

CEO on mars 9 🛑🛑🛑🛑 remarked:

"If NPP want to have numbers in the kusaug jurisdiction, they should quickly grab this guy and train him or they will continue to lose in that zone, he's definitely going to be an NDC politician."

KING DAVID DE BARON 1 noted:

"This guy again. I know one day he will definitely deliver a manifesto to be the president of Ghana."

BIGMEECH TRILLER🇬🇭 🇺🇸 shared:

"Abanga Jackson has grown oo😂🤣."

