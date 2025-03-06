A Ghanaian lady has expressed her disgust over the recent power cuts, aka Dumsor, in the country

In a viral video, the young lady who was captured fanning herself lamented that for three days continuously, she had been experiencing power cuts

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their concerns about the power cuts in the country

A young Ghanaian man has shared his frustration following the 68th Independence Day anniversary celebration.

This comes after he expressed concern over the frequent power cuts, popularly known as Dumsor, in his neighbourhood.

Ghanaian Man laments as he experiences Dumsor on Independence Day. Photo credit: @iamchristnator1/TikTok

A video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the man expressing his displeasure after his light went off at dawn on March 6.

He lamented that what is there to celebrate, if any a nation after 68 years of independence is still grappling with powercuts.

He also cried out, saying that for days he had not had access to water.

"So what is going on in this country? On the dawn of 6th March there was total black out and as we speak now the lights are still not back. And for days now, Ghana water too is not flowing, no water no light, so what are we celebrating, no electricity no water. What is wrong with us? What is going on?"

A young man shows his discontent after experiencing Dumsor on Independence Day anniversary. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Lady laments about Dumsor

A lady also took to TikTok to share a similar concern, saying she had been experiencing power cuts for three days.

The lady lamented that she now roams from one friend's house to the other because she cannot endure the humid conditions that come with having to sleep in Dumsor.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 600 likes and 40 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the man's complaint over Dumsor

Ghanaians who reacted to the video shared their views regarding the frequent power outages in the country.

GreatGift94 stated:

"All because for 8 years, your NPP failed to invest in these areas. They also allowed galamsey to flourish, polluting the water bodies that are used to produce potable water. Blame your NPP."

Elfievee reacted:

"Bro, sorry ooo, but at my place, everything is working."

Dee indicated:

"Is it the first time u're seeing no water, no light? From the days of kuffour gallon..no water, no light. We're even lucky at Teshie to have Mahama purified Sea water; even that maint was a problem for 8 years."

hubert1sco.3 stated:

"We have light and water in our area. Tell us that u want light in ur village."

Mahama administration warns of Dumsor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister for Energy John Abdulai Jinapor opened up in January on the power outage situation in the country.

Jinapor, in an interview, explained that Dumsor was 'imminent' because there was insufficient fuel for energy generation.

He explained that the fuel supply available for power generation would only have lasted for two days.

