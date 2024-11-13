Ghana legend Sulley Muntari has opened up on the poor treatment of players by the Ghana Football Association

The former Ghana international represented the country at various international competitions including the FIFA World Cup

The Black Stars are preparing for games against Angola and Niger in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

A video of Sulley Muntari painfully explaining how players of the senior national team are treated has emerged amid the withdrawal of eight from Ghana's squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars' preparations ahead of the games against Angola and Niger has been hampered by news of some key players pulling out after being named in the initial 25-man squad.

Ghana coach Otto Addo quickly called up six new players to replace the eight that withdrew from the team.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, a furious Muntari disclosed players of the national team are ignored when they suffer injuries by playing for Ghana.

"It's all stupidity. They keep repeating the same thing and we can't tell them because they are leaders, that is BS," he said.

"Listen, we got injuries upon injuries upon injuries. I will show you my hand, you can see it is not straight. It is the national team and no one from the leadership cares," he added.

"We went to South Africa for a World Cup qualification against Zambia. They sent us to a pitch where horses graze and we were training on that hard surface and it affected my heels. I got inflammation and for six months I couldn't even walk. I again came got a knee injury and no one cared. It was the same with Michael (Essien), and many players."

Ghana's AFCON qualifiers woes continue

The Black Stars have been dealt a huge blow ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations after several players withdrew from the team for various reasons.

With the team desperately in need of wins to enhance their slim hopes of qualifying, the coach has had to change his team ahead of preparations.

The Black Stars travel to Luanda on Wednesday for the penultimate AFCON qualifier against Angola, per ESPN.

Eight players withdraw from Ghana squad

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Black Stars have opened camp ahead of the final round of games in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Only eight players reported on the first day of training with the rest expected to arrive on Tuesday as preparations continue for the games against Angola and Niger.

Ghana's preparations have been hampered by injuries after eight players pulled out of the squad for the crucial matches.

