Otto Addo has been given a blueprint on how to get the best out of a depleted squad in Ghana's final two AFCON qualifying games

Ghana's preparations ahead of the games against Angola and Niger have been hampered by mass player withdrawals

Only eight players reported on the first day of training, with the rest arriving later during the week

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has been handed a strategic roadmap to navigate the final stretch of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers despite a heavily depleted squad.

Eight players withdrew from the initial 25-man roster for the critical matches against Angola and Niger, citing various reasons.

Otto Addo and his technical staff will aim to secure their first win in the AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Ghana's preparations hampered by withdrawals

While some fans have interpreted these withdrawals with mixed reactions, the team’s technical staff promptly called up six replacements to reinforce the squad, as noted by 3news.

With Ghana’s qualification hopes hanging by a thread and dependent on favourable results from other teams, the Black Stars face a challenging task.

According to Ghanaweb, the four-time African champions head to Luanda to take on Angola on Friday, November 15, before returning home to host Niger three days later.

Each victory is crucial for securing a spot in the continental tournament.

Otto Addo receives tactical roadmap

Ahead of these decisive fixtures, YEN.com.gh spoke with experienced coach Prince George Koffie, who offered insight into maximising the potential of Addo’s current squad despite its limitations.

"The Black Stars squad looks depleted as a result of the withdrawal of the eight key players, but as a professional coach with vast experience, I believe Coach Otto Addo still has a squad depth buttressed by quality regardless," he explained.

Koffie emphasised the importance of a well-calculated tactical approach, advising Addo to devise an effective structure that aligns with the players’ strengths while accounting for the opponents' weaknesses.

"He only needs to strategise well by deploying the appropriate game plan as in the structure / System of play and also taking the strengths and weaknesses of his opponents into account," Koffie remarked.

For these matches, the seasoned coach stressed the need for Otto to make decisive lineup choices and smart substitutions against a resilient Niger and a tactically sharp Angolan team.

“It’s not going to be easy, though, but anything is possible under the sun, as far as association football is concerned,” he concluded, expressing hope for a spirited display from the Black Stars.

Black Stars defender reflects on player withdrawal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Gideon Mensah voiced his disappointment over the withdrawal of eight players from Ghana’s squad ahead of their AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

Despite the setback, the Auxerre left-back expressed confidence that the new call-ups can step up.

Muntari laments about poor player treatment

In another report, YEN.com.gh highlighted a viral video of Sulley Muntari passionately discussing the treatment of senior national team players amid the recent withdrawal of eight players from Ghana’s squad for the AFCON qualifiers.

In the video, a visibly frustrated Muntari revealed that injured national team players often feel neglected by authorities after sustaining injuries while representing Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh