Arguably the greatest football rivalry which gave birth to the GOAT debate would not have happened if things had aligned in the past

Ronaldo nearly became Messi's teammate 22 years ago when he was on the verge of joining Barcelona as a teenager

But as fate would have it, they never became teammates, and the pair have served the sport with unprecedented rivalry as opponents

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the two defining figures of modern football, could have shared a locker room if fate had played out differently in 2003.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently revealed that FC Barcelona had expressed interest in signing him before he ultimately joined Manchester United 22 years ago.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could have been teammates at Barcelona if the former had joined the Catalan giants in 2003. Photos by Aurelien Meunier - PSG and Visionhaus.

Turning 40, the Portuguese legend reflected on a pivotal moment in his career, recalling how the Catalan giants explored the possibility of bringing him to the Camp Nou before he opted for a move to England.

The untold story: Ronaldo’s near-move to Barcelona

Bursting onto the scene at Sporting CP during the 2002/03 season, the young winger quickly became one of Europe’s hottest prospects.

His electric pace, dazzling footwork, and fearless dribbling made him an irresistible target for top clubs.

According to 90Min, Juventus and Valencia were among those linked with a potential deal, but it was Sir Alex Ferguson’s United that eventually secured his signature.

The Red Devils had already identified Ronaldo as a future star and accelerated a pre-existing agreement—originally set for 2004—after witnessing his breathtaking performance in a friendly at the newly inaugurated Estádio José Alvalade.

Meanwhile, Barcelona, despite showing interest, hesitated to push forward with an immediate deal.

Reflecting on that defining moment, Ronaldo shared details in an exclusive interview with El Chiringuito:

"Yes, it was when I was playing at Sporting, and I had the opportunity to join various clubs, one of which was Barcelona."

"I remember being with a person from Barcelona who wanted to sign me, but it didn't happen.

"Maybe they wanted to bring me in, but it would have been for the following year. Then, a club like Manchester United came in and signed me immediately. You know how fast everything moves in football."

At the time, Barcelona had just secured Ronaldinho, beating United to the signing of the flamboyant Brazilian after selling David Beckham to Real Madrid.

The Blaugrana's focus on the ex-PSG playmaker meant their pursuit of Ronaldo never materialised.

Had the move gone through, football’s greatest rivalry might have taken an entirely different shape.

Instead, Ronaldo later joined Real Madrid, igniting a decade-long battle with Messi that defined an era.

Their rivalry intensified El Clásico, elevating Spanish football to unprecedented levels and cementing their places in history as two of the game's greatest icons.

