The Black Stars of Ghana are expected to wear a new jersey ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

The Black Stars are preparing for the game against Angola in Luanda and Niger in Accra in the AFCON qualifiers

Ghana has been kitted by Puma for close to almost two decades and will are expected to extend their relationship

The new jerseys of the Black Stars has been leaked ahead of the team's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

The jerseys designed by Puma comes in two colours for home and away matches.

The home jersey, predominantly white, has a touch of the black star in the middle with local Ghanaian symbols ingrained in it.

New Black Stars leaked ahead of the games against Angola and Niger. Photo: Franck Fife Twitter/ @ghanasoccernet.

Meanwhile, the away jersey is predominantly yellow with the black star in the middle and a beautiful design around the neck and the sleeves.

In photos shared on social media, the new designs looked simple but rich in tradition.

Puma, the German kit manufacturers are expected to official unveil the new jerseys on Friday before Ghana takes on Angola in the Nations Cup qualifiers.

The West African giants, line many African nations, have a deal with Puma to produce their jerseys. The Black Stars have been kitted by Puma for 19 years.

Ghana used Puma jerseys during their first appearance at the World Cup in 2006 in Germany.

GFA boss Kurt Okraku visits Puma

A fortnight ago, the president of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku, visited the German kit manufacturers to hold a strategic meeting with executives of Puma, as reported by the Ghana FA.

It is understood that the visit covered several aspects of the sponsorship as Ghana extended their relationship with kit producers.

Mr Okraku met Manolo Schuermann (Head of Sports Marketing) and Antanas Ackermann (Manager, Sports Marketing) to discuss how the sponsorship could also affect youth football in Ghana.

Schuermann praised the partnership between Ghana and Puma, emphasizing their commitment to supporting the growth of Ghanaian football at all levels.

Otto Addo names squad for qualifiers

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported Arsenal star Thomas Partey has been dropped from the Black Stars squad to face Angola and Niger in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November.

Otto Addo named a 25-man squad for the final two matches in Group F of the AFCON qualifiers, as Ghana holds on to its slim hopes of qualifying for the tournament in Morocco.

Partey missed last month's double-header against Sudan after failing to travel to Ghana due to illness.

