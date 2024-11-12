Arsenal are preparing to make a move for Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus ahead of the transfer window

The Ghana international has been a long-time target of the London club before even joining West Ham last season

Kudus is currently with the Black Stars team preparing for the AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger

English giants Arsenal are back in the market for Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The Gunners first showed interest in the 24-year-old before his move to West Ham United in the summer of 2023.

Following an outstanding first season in the Premier League, the former Ajax player has emerged as a target for the London club.

Arsenal set to make move for Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus ahead of the transfer window. Photo: Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

According to Fihajes, Arsenal wants to strengthen their attack by signing the €100million-rated forward in the summer transfer window.

Kudus settled easily in the English Premier League following his arrival from the Dutch Eredivisie, starring under David Moyes in his first campaign.

Despite the Hammers' tough start to the new season, the Ghanaian has shone with two goals in eight Premier League games this campaign, per Transfermarkt.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes the Ghanaian perfectly fits his team's profile and will add extra quality to the club.

The Gunners have come close in the last two seasons but failed to cross the line following Manchester City's dominance.

Kudus could be Arsenal's missing link

Kudus has been an exceptional talent since bursting onto the scene at FC Nordsjaelland. His performances earned him a move to Dutch giants Ajax, where he won back-to-back Eredivisie titles and was a key figure.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate's ability to meet expectations could help him easily settle at Arsenal. Kudus has good speed and technique and could play across all positions in attack. His creativity can help unlock any defence, something Arsenal depends on Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard for.

Meanwhile, Kudus' ambition to play in the UEFA Champions League could motivate him to join the Gunners.

