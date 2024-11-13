The Black Stars of Ghana have embarked on their trip to Luanda for the game against Angola on Friday

The former African champions face the Palancas Negras in the penultimate game of Group F as they eye their first win

Ghana are on the brink of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after a winless run in four matches

The Black Stars team have left Ghana for Luanda ahead of the penultimate game in Group F of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana desperately needs a win against the Palancas Negras with hopes that Sudan loses to Niger to keep their qualifications hopes alive.

The four-time African champions began preparation in Accra, holding a two-day training at the Accra Sports Stadium before departing for Luanda on Wednesday.

All 23 players invited were present before the team left the Kotoka International Airport this evening.

They are expected to arrive in Luanda in the early hours of Thursday morning.

In photos shared on social media, the players and technical team look poised for the assignment in Angola.

The Black Stars will hold a mandatory training at the Estadio de 11 Novembro on Thursday before the game on Friday.

Ghana currently sit third in Group F after four matches behind already-qualified Angola and Sudan, who need just a point to pick the final ticket in the group, as reported by African Football.

The Black Stars could still win the game and not qualify for the tournament depending on the outcome of the match between Sudan and Niger.

Black Stars ready for Angola clash

Despite a poor run in the qualifiers and the disappointing withdrawal of eight players from the initial 25-man squad, the Black Stars team remains poised for victory in Luanda.

Otto Addo quickly replaced the absentees with six players, who took part in the team's preparation on Tuesday.

The Black Stars are eager to finish the qualifiers on a winning note.

Angola coach jabs Ghana

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the head coach of the Angolan national football team Pedro Goncalves remains confident ahead of Ghana's visit in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The already-qualified nation wants to complete the double over Ghana by beating them in Luanda and end their hopes of making it to the tournament in Morocco next year.

Angola inflicted Ghana their first defeat in Kumasi in 20 years after securing a 1-0 victory in the opening game of the qualifiers in September.

