Head coach of the Black Stars has named Mohammed Kudus as Ghana captain for the games against Sudan

The West Ham United star is expected to play an inspiring role in the home and away games as Ghana eyes victories in both matches

The Black Stars are yet to win a match in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers after a defeat and a draw in their opening two games

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has named West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus as his captain for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

The 24-year-old will lead the team in the absence of Thomas Partey as the Black Stars chase their first win in the qualifiers.

Jordan Ayew was earlier reported to be the man to lead the team but during the pre-match presser in Accra, the coach confirmed Kudus as his captain.

Kudus, who has 36 appearances for the Black Stars, will be wearing the captain's armband for the first time.

The Black Stars will host Sudan in the first leg of their double-header in Accra on Thursday 10, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium, per the BBC.

Why Otto Addo named Kudus captain

Despite the availability of the experienced Jordan Ayew, who has 104 caps for Ghana, Addo preferred Kudus, sending an indication of his rebuilding of the senior national team.

This means, the German-trained gaffer is building his team around the talismanic attacking midfielder.

"Kudus will lead the team... I don't know if I have said it before for us it is a leadership with responsibility and not about wearing the captain's armband," said Addo at the pre-match presser.

"In Ghana, I know traditionally we have a lot of respect for elderly players but on the field everybody is equal. We have to get to the point where Ibrahim Osman, who is 18 can tell Inaki Williams to do more," he added.

Otto Addo fires Black Stars players

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has expressed dissatisfaction with the Black Stars' poor start to the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars lost their opening game to Angola in Kumasi before sharing the spoils with Niger in their second game in Group F.

Ghana will face Sudan in a two-legged game in October, hoping to secure the maximum points and enhance their qualification chances.

