Former Ghana international Stephen Frimpong Manso has backed Otto Addo to succeed as Black Stars coach

Addo will be leading the team to Luanda for the penultimate game in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola

The Black Stars needs to beat Angola and Niger and hope Sudan loses their final two matches to qualify for AFCON

Former Black Stars defender Stephen Frimpong Manso has urged Ghanaians to support Otto Addo despite an poor run in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana are on the brink of missing out on the tournament for the first time in 20 years after failing to win a game in four matches.

With the team heading to Angola with a slim chance of qualifying, Frimpong Manso believes it is time to switch attention to the World Cup qualifiers.

“I know Otto Addo wants to achieve something for the country, but right now, we must focus on supporting him for the World Cup qualifiers because at this point, we cannot qualify for the AFCON," he told Asempa, as quoted by My Joy Online.

“I understand that people will complain if we miss out on the Afcon but what we he will need is support to do the right things and bring good players for the world cup qualifiers,” he added.

The veteran gaffer, who played 31 times for the Black Stars, is currently coach of Ghana Premier League leaders Bibiani Goldstars.

Ghana hope to end qualifiers on a high

Although the Black Stars may not qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, the team is poised for the final two matches in Group F.

The Black Stars needs to win both games and hope Sudan loses their last two matches to qualify for the Nations Cup, per ESPN.

However, with the World Cup qualifiers returning in March, a win in the last two games will be a morale-booster for the West Africans.

New Black Stars jersey leaked

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the new jerseys of the Black Stars has been leaked ahead of the team's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

The jerseys designed by Puma comes in two colours for home and away matches.

The home jersey, predominantly white, has a touch of the black star in the middle with local Ghanaian symbols ingrained in it.

