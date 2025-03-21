Otto Addo Discloses Exciting Reason Why Benjamin Asare Started Against Chad

Head coach Otto Addo chose home-based goalkeeper Benjamin Asare to start in goal over more experienced options

Ghana took control early with a goal from Antoine Semenyo in the 2nd minute, setting the tone for a dominant display

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper kept a clean sheet on his international debut at the Accra Sports Stadium

Black Stars of Ghana delivered a commanding 5-0 win over Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night, strengthening their position in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiying Group I as table toppers, with Otto Addo revealing why he selected Benjamin Asare to start.

The match saw the Black Stars showcase their attacking prowess, and a solid team performance across the board. This was a much-needed victory as Ghana aims to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Otto Addo handed handed Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare his senior Ghana debut in 5-0 WC qualiying win against Chad on March 21, 2025 at Accra Sports Stadium. Image credit: JoySportsGH

Head coach Otto Addo made some bold decisions ahead of the game, including the selection of home-based goalkeeper Benjamin Asare to start in goal. Asare, who plays for Hearts of Oak, was chosen based on his standout performances in training, surpassing established goalkeepers Joseph Wollacot and Lawrence Ati-Zigi in terms of form.

This tactical decision and the resulting performance by the team highlighted Ghana's strength, depth, and promising future in international football.

Otto Addo’s ractical decision

One of the key talking points from the match was Otto Addo's decision to start home-based goalkeeper Benjamin Asare over more experienced internationals like Joseph Wollacot, currently playing for Crawley Town, and Lawrence Ati-Zigi of St. Gallen. This decision was based on Asare's impressive performances in the team's training camp leading up to the match.

After the game, in his post-match presser that was attended by YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil, Addo praised Asare for his commitment, sharpness, and consistency, noting that the goalkeeper had shown exceptional form, making it impossible to overlook him for such an important qualifier.

''We looked at a lot of games of the three goalkeepers and also their training performance. It was compettiive. All of them did well, but Asare was a little better and ahead in training, and we made the decision to start him. He did well,'' Otto Addo said.

Otto's bold call was somewhat unexpected, given the established roles of Wollacot and Ati-Zigi in the Black Stars squad. However, the ex-Dortmund coach emphasized the importance of players earning their place based on merit, and it seemed that Asare's impressive work ethic and consistency in training were enough to secure him the starting spot.

Despite the pressure of playing in such a high-stakes match, the Hearts of Oak custodian's performance was solid, contributing to the overall dominance of the Black Stars albeit he was hardly tested by the Chad attack. His calm presence in goal allowed the team to execute their attacking game plan without the added concern of defensive fragility.

Ghana 5 Chad 0: A performance to remember

Ghana's 5-0 victory was a statement performance in their World Cup qualification campaign. It was a game that highlighted the depth of talent in the squad and the tactical acumen of Otto Addo. From the excellent training ground performances that led to Asare’s inclusion in goal, to the fluid attacking play and well-executed set pieces, everything came together seamlessly for the Black Stars.

Ghana starting lineup vs Chad

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the Black Stars of Ghana official starting lineup for the World Cup qualifier against Les Sao of Chad on Friday.

