This year, Vinicius Junior missed out on the Ballon d'Or but remains a key star for Real Madrid.

While his football success draws attention, his personal life is equally intriguing.

Introducing Vinicius' influential girlfriend

The Brazilian football star is dating Maria Julia Mazzalli, a well-known influencer and reality TV star in Brazil.

Born on October 30, 1995, she rose to fame after appearing on the Brazilian reality show De Férias com o Ex (On Vacation With My Ex).

The 29-year-old has over 900,000 Instagram followers, where she shares tips on healthy living, fashion, and beauty.

She also has a popular YouTube channel with 78,800 subscribers and a TikTok following of 400,000.

Rumours of their relationship began in 2019, though Vinicius initially denied them.

Eventually, the couple started sharing photos together, confirming the romance.

Maria often spends time in Madrid, occasionally posting from Vinicius's home—a detail fans picked up when they noticed similar backgrounds in their photos.

Is Vinicius dating a 33-year-old singer?

Meanwhile, Tribuna reported that Vinicius was involved with 33-year-old Venezuelan singer Corina Smith, known for her TV roles and music career.

Fans even spotted them together at a concert, where they shared a hug.

Corina later addressed the rumors in an interview, saying:

"I saw what was written about us, and we even sent each other memes that everyone shared. Vinicius and I are very good friends."

Source: YEN.com.gh