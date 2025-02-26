Former Ghana international Michael Essien has reacted after a photo of a fan with tattoos of him was shared on social media

Essien is revered at the London club following his exploits at the team during his nine-year stay in England

The legendary Ghanaian footballer won several trophies with Chelsea including the UEFA Champions League

Former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien has praised a Chelsea fan who tattooed his face and that of his ex-teammates, including Didier Drogba on his body.

The fan joined the players of Chelsea to celebrate after a game with the images of the players heavily displayed on his body.

Claude Makelele and Didier Drogba were joined by Essien in the photo which was shared on social media.

Michael Essien reacts after Chelsea fan tattoos his image on his body. Photo: Jamie McDonald Twitter/ @CFCblues_com.

Source: Getty Images

Essien reacted to the image, describing the supporter as a true Blues fan.

He posted on X: "A true blue."

The former Ghana midfielder and his teammates enjoyed a trophy-laded spell at Chelsea, winning the Premier League title multiple times.

Essien and Drogba went on to win the UEFA Champions League title with Chelsea in 2012.

The trio, however, played together during the first spell of Jose Mourinho, when he dominated the English Premier League and also won the FA Cup.

Essien spent nine years at Chelsea before leaving to join AC Milan in Italy following a brief spell in Spain on loan at Real Madrid.

Later on, he moved to Greece where he played for Panathinaikos before moving to Asia to play for Persib Bandung in Indonesia.

He ended his career at Azerbaijani side Sabail FK.

Essien ventures into coaching

The 42-year-old has taken a new role in the sport as he builds his managerial career.

The former AC Milan and Chelsea star now works with Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland as an assistant coach.

Michael Essien named assistant coach at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland. Photo: Martin Slyvest.

Source: Getty Images

According to Essien, he moved into coach to avoid being depressed after the game.

"When I was playing, if you asked me if I wanted to go into coaching, I would say no," he told Joy Sports, as quoted by My Joy Online.

"But as time passed, I started thinking: I’ve been in football all my life; why not take up coaching and acquire my licenses to still stay in football and be around the players?

"I took this decision to go into coaching because I didn’t want to be one of these ex-players who finish their careers, go home, and start thinking about what they want to do, only to get into depression."

Essien has acquired various coaching certificates as part of preparing himself for a major role.

There have been calls in Ghana for him to even take up the Black Stars job.

Essien reacts to Black Stars struggles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana international Michael Essien has rejected claims that Black Stars players born abroad struggle to settle due to cultural differences.

In the last three years several players of Ghanaian descent born in Europe have been enrolled into the Black Stars team.

Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey and Elisha Owusu were all invited to the national team during this period despite featuring for their European nations at youth levels.

