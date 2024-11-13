Paraguay has kicked into effect a controversial law against Lionel Messi ahead of their World Cup qualifier vs Argentina

La Albirroja won't permit jerseys with Messi's name at their home venue as they seek to make home advantage count in the encounter

This is not the first time Paraguay has implemented such a harsh decision, as they did the same to Brazil a few months ago

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Paraguay has taken a highly unusual approach to curbing Lionel Messi’s influence off the pitch.

They have implemented a unique restriction for their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifier against Argentina.

Fans attending the match on November 14 at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Asunción will not be allowed to wear any jerseys displaying Messi's name, sparking widespread debate.

Paraguay has explained why jerseys featuring Lionel Messi's name won't be permitted at their home venue for the 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier. Photo by Marcelo Endelli.

Source: Getty Images

Reason behind 'anti-Messi' decision explained

Paraguay’s football director, Fernando Villasboa, explained the controversial decision.

Fans wearing Messi’s name on Argentina, Barcelona, or Inter Miami jerseys will be turned away at the gates.

Speaking with Radio La Red, as cited by beIN Sports, Villasboa clarified,

“No one is allowed to wear jerseys of the Argentina national team, Argentine clubs, or clubs with the names of foreign players.

"We want the Defensores del Chaco to be painted in the colours of the Albirroja to give the players the support they deserve from the stands, as we are all playing this game in our own way.”

Is this the first time?

According to Goal, this rule, seemingly aimed at keeping Messi’s devoted fanbase in check, is not unprecedented.

Paraguay employed a similar measure during their recent clash with Brazil, barring fans from wearing Vinícius Júnior jerseys.

The idea is to minimise potential tensions and create a unified atmosphere in support of Paraguay’s national team, reinforcing the Albirroja colours throughout the stands.

Why is the 'anti-Messi' route important to Paraguay?

By limiting Messi’s impact—even through his fans—the Paraguayan Football Association seeks to tip the scales, aiming for an environment of solidarity and focus that backs their squad and reduces external distractions.

Brazil to honour Messi

In related news, unlike Paraguay, Brazil plans to honour Lionel Messi at the iconic Maracana stadium.

The Argentine superstar’s footprints will be added to the stadium's esteemed 'Walk of Fame,' a tribute to football legends.

Messi’s prints will join those of Brazilian icons like Pelé, Garrincha, Ronaldo Nazario, Neymar, and others in this celebrated hall of fame.

Messi reacts after MLS Cup exit

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh shared Lionel Messi's reaction following Inter Miami’s unexpected exit from the MLS Cup.

Despite being strong contenders, Miami was eliminated in the playoffs' opening round by Atlanta United.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh