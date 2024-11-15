Manaf Nurudeen’s Heroic Penalty Save Denies Angola Equaliser Against Ghana

Manaf Nurudeen made a heroic save to deny Angola an equaliser against Ghana in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Estadio 11 de Novembro on Friday.

Facing mounting pressure, the Black Stars travelled to Luanda with their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Otto Addo's side needed victories in their final two matches to overtake Sudan for second place in Group F and avoid missing the continent’s premier football tournament for the first time since 2004.

The visitors, struggling with a poor away record of just one win in the last two years, were desperate to overturn their fortunes. Ghana rose to the challenge early, and Ayew led by example.

His ferocious free kick soared past Angolan goalkeeper Neblu, breaking the deadlock and injecting fresh hope into Ghana's qualification campaign.

However, Angola had a golden opportunity to draw level after Gideon Mensah was penalised for a foul in the box.

The referee awarded a penalty, putting the visitors under immense pressure.

Manaf Nurudeen rose to the occasion, showcasing incredible composure and reflexes to deny Angola striker M'Bala Nzola in the 28th minute from the spot.

The Belgium-based goalkeeper’s heroic save not only kept Ghana’s lead intact but also bolstered the team’s morale during a tense phase of the match.

Black Stars donates to kids with special needs

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Black Stars of Ghana donated to the Dzorwulu Special School before their departure to Luanda for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.

The team led by captain Jordan Ayew visited the school, which caters to children with special needs, to donate food items, water, and an undisclosed amount of money to the institution.

The players also spent time with the kids as they engaged them in a friendly moment.

Source: YEN.com.gh