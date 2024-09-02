Cristiano Ronaldo once named a player he believes stands alongside himself and Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate

The two football legends have consistently shown immense respect for one another despite their storied on-pitch rivalry

As both approach the twilight of their illustrious careers, they have ventured to different parts of the world

Cristiano Ronaldo once identified a footballer he held in the same high regard as himself and Lionel Messi.

Recently celebrated by UEFA for his remarkable achievements in the Champions League, Ronaldo is widely recognised as one of the sport's all-time greats.

Ronaldo once named the one player he ranks alongside himself and Lionel Messi in the debate for the greatest player of all time. Photos by Stu Forster/Getty Images, @brfootball/X and Buda Mendes.

Source: Getty Images

The Ronaldo vs Messi dominance and GOAT debate

For over a decade, Ronaldo and Messi maintained an extraordinary rivalry, pushing each other to new heights as they dominated football.

Their duopoly in the sport was unparalleled. The two icons consistently outshone their peers week after week, elevating their competition to legendary status.

From 2008 to 2018, the pair monopolised the Ballon d'Or, with Luka Modric being the only player to disrupt their dominance during that period, as noted by Goal.

Despite their intense rivalry, Ronaldo and Messi have always shown a deep respect for each other, often expressing mutual admiration.

When compared, both veterans have been quick to acknowledge each other's greatness with heartfelt tributes.

In one notable instance, Ronaldo revealed another player he considered among the best he had ever encountered.

Ronaldo names Messi, another icon as football GOATs

During a headline-making interview with Piers Morgan—a conversation that contributed to Ronaldo’s eventual departure from Manchester United—Morgan posed a question about the finest player Ronaldo had seen, aside from himself.

In response, as reported by SportBIBLE, Ronaldo replied:

"Probably [Messi], yes. Him [and] Zidane, probably—players I’ve played with and competed against."

Source: YEN.com.gh