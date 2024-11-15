Global site navigation

Ghanaians Applaud Manaf Nurudeen After Penalty Save in Angola Clash
by  Lukman Mumuni 1 min read

Black Stars fans have taken to social media to celebrate Belgium-based goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen after saving a first-half penalty to deny Angola a leveller.

Nurudeen stopped a strike from M'Bala Nzola in the 28th minute to keep the Black Stars' lead in the first half.

The KAS Eupen shot-stopper was kept busy by the Angolans but the 25-year-old has been equal to the task.

Fans praise Manaf Nurudeen after penalty save.
In a video shared on social media, Nurudeen heroically stopped the ball with his feet as he was moving to the left.

How fans reacted on social

@addojunr posted:

Manaf Nurudeen penalty save with an emoji of applause

@bongo_tribe wrote:

Abdul Manaf Just did the spider catch Masa we always say this thing, forget Partey, Inaki and the rest and give the local players the chance, they want to make a name and set their records and they will deliver

@_GuideSports tweeted:

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen with a crucial save to deny Angola from the spot.

@KwadwoSheldon posted:

In the Kirin Cup against Chile Abdul Manaf Nurudeen saved three consecutive penalty kicks for Ghana and won the game vs Chile. He’s got the dawg in him

@MacJordaN added:

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen is his name!

