Ghanaians Applaud Manaf Nurudeen After Penalty Save in Angola Clash
Black Stars fans have taken to social media to celebrate Belgium-based goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen after saving a first-half penalty to deny Angola a leveller.
Nurudeen stopped a strike from M'Bala Nzola in the 28th minute to keep the Black Stars' lead in the first half.
The KAS Eupen shot-stopper was kept busy by the Angolans but the 25-year-old has been equal to the task.
In a video shared on social media, Nurudeen heroically stopped the ball with his feet as he was moving to the left.
How fans reacted on social
@addojunr posted:
Manaf Nurudeen penalty save with an emoji of applause
@bongo_tribe wrote:
Abdul Manaf Just did the spider catch Masa we always say this thing, forget Partey, Inaki and the rest and give the local players the chance, they want to make a name and set their records and they will deliver
@_GuideSports tweeted:
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen with a crucial save to deny Angola from the spot.
@KwadwoSheldon posted:
In the Kirin Cup against Chile Abdul Manaf Nurudeen saved three consecutive penalty kicks for Ghana and won the game vs Chile. He’s got the dawg in him
@MacJordaN added:
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen is his name!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Lukman Mumuni (Sports Editor) Lukman Abdul Mumin is a CAF-accredited Sports Journalist based in Accra, Ghana. He has been writing for the past eight years. Lukman has worked with some of Ghana's big media houses like GMA and was a regular pundit on GTV. He started his journalism career as a presenter and a writer after studying at the Gee Way Media School. Lukman has covered several international competitions including AFCON 2023. Email: lukmanevergreen2g15@gmail.com