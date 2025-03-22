Kwesi Appiah's Sudan continued their impressive run in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Falcons of Jedian frustrated a star-studded Senegal side, featuring Sadio Mane, to a goalless draw

The result means Appiah's Sudan sit at the top of Group B as he seeks to qualify the North African side for next year's Mundial

Sudan extended their unbeaten run in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with a resilient display against Senegal, holding the former African champions to a pulsating goalless draw on Saturday night.

Under the guidance of Ghanaian tactician James Kwesi Appiah, the North African side delivered another disciplined performance, frustrating a star-studded opponent that struggled to impose its usual attacking dominance.

Kwesi Appiah's Sudan keep Senegal at bay to go top of Group B

The result keeps Sudan at the summit of Group B with 11 points from five matches—two ahead of Senegal and one clear of DR Congo, who sit in second place.

For the Lions of Teranga, the draw increases the stakes ahead of their upcoming fixture against Togo on Tuesday.

How Sudan silenced star-studded Senegal

From the blast of the whistle, Senegal looked to stamp their authority, nearly capitalising on a goalkeeping error in the opening minute.

Mohamed Mustafa’s misjudgment presented the 2021 African champions with an early chance, but the Sudanese shot-stopper recovered in time to avert disaster.

Despite commanding possession, Senegal found themselves vulnerable against Sudan’s well-organised defensive block.

The underdogs, compact in structure and dangerous on the counter, carved out the game’s clearest opportunity in the 20th minute, but they failed to apply the finishing touch with the goal at their mercy.

At the other end, Senegal squandered a one-on-one situation before another close-range attempt went begging just before halftime.

Senegal’s golden chance arrived in the 54th minute. Sadio Mané, ever the talisman, attempted an acrobatic overhead kick from close range, but his effort soared over the bar with Mustafa beaten, the BBC reports.

But the Falcons of Jediane responded with their own moment of promise in the 76th minute when Walieldin Khidir found himself unmarked in the box but misfired at the crucial moment.

Four minutes after Khidir’s miss, the Senegalese forward saw a goal-bound effort dramatically cleared off the line.

Despite intense late pressure from the West Africans, Sudan’s defensive resolve held firm, securing a valuable point against one of the continent's powerhouses.

With a first-ever World Cup appearance now within reach, Appiah’s men will look to build on this momentum in the next round of fixtures, where they face neighbours South Sudan on Tuesday, March 25, per Flashscore.

Meanwhile, Senegal must regroup swiftly as the battle for Group B supremacy intensifies.

Appiah rules out immediate return as Ghana coach

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwesi Appiah has turned down an immediate comeback as Black Stars coach, opting to remain focused on his role with Sudan.

The former Ghana international guided Sudan to the 2025 AFCON at Ghana’s expense and is on course to secure a historic World Cup qualification for the North African side.

