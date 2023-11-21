Ghana faces uncertainties ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros, as star midfielder Mohammed Kudus' participation is doubtful due to a back injury

Kudus missed the team's final training session, prompting concerns about his availability, while Amartey's slow recovery makes him unfit for the crucial clash

The Black Stars must navigate these injury setbacks as they aim for victory to move to the top of Group I

Ghana might face a potential setback in their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros, as star midfielder Mohammed Kudus' participation is uncertain due to a back injury.

Kudus, a key player for West Ham United, missed the Black Stars' final training session on Monday, prompting concerns about his availability for the crucial match.

Veteran sports journalist Kwabena Yeboah reported that Kudus complained of a back problem, and his participation hinges on a late fitness test.

A collage of Mohammed Kudus at the final training of the team before the game against Comoros Photo credit: @GFA Source: Facebook

The injury concerns for Ghana don't end with Kudus, as defender Daniel Amartey has been officially ruled out of the Comoros clash.

Amartey, who plays for Besiktas, failed a late fitness test after suffering a suspected hamstring injury during the previous match against Madagascar.

Although MRI scans did not reveal any apparent injury, the clinical progress monitored by the medical team has been slow, making Amartey unavailable for the upcoming World Cup qualifier.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced Amartey's absence in a statement, clarifying that despite the lack of obvious injury in the scans, the player's slow recovery makes him unfit for the Comoros encounter.

The Besiktas centre-back's injury occurred after he was substituted in the second half during the Madagascar match. His absence poses a defensive challenge for the Black Stars as he contributed to securing a clean sheet.

With the absence of both Kudus and Amartey, Ghana's national team faces additional challenges in their quest for a crucial victory over Comoros.

The match is pivotal for Ghana's aspirations to move to the top of Group I, especially with Mali dropping points after a draw against the Central African Republic. As Ghana aims to navigate injury concerns and secure a win, the team's depth and resilience will be tested in this crucial World Cup qualifier.

West Ham fan travels from UK to Ghana to watch Mohammed Kudus play

Meanwhile, a dedicated West Ham fan journeyed from the UK to Ghana to witness Mohammed Kudus play in the AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic on August 7, 2023.

Kudus signed a five-year contract with West Ham after an impressive tenure with his former club, Ajax.

The fan admired Kudus' skill and strength, emphasising his love for the player and the West Ham team.

Mohammed Kudus fan weeps as he expresses love for the Black Stars player

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how a fan professed his love for Mohammed Kudus at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

A day before the AFCON qualifier against Central African Republic, the dedicated supporter depicted extensive inscriptions of the national star's name all over his body.

The fan also prophesied that Kudus would score for Ghana in the crucial match.

Source: YEN.com.gh