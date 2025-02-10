The last two Champions League winners, Manchester City and Real Madrid, face off in a crucial first-leg battle for a spot in the last 16

City narrowly avoided an early exit with a dramatic matchday eight comeback, while Madrid finished just one point shy of the top eight

Both European powerhouses now clash at the Etihad in a high-stakes blockbuster on Tuesday evening

Manchester City’s Champions League journey has taken an unexpected turn this season, with Pep Guardiola’s side forced into a play-off round after an underwhelming League Phase campaign.

Traditionally, this stage of the competition has been a mere formality for City, but this year, they face none other than Real Madrid—a team they have met frequently in recent knockout rounds.

Four Reasons Why Manchester City Can Overcome Real Madrid in Champions League Clash

While City have struggled this season, suffering heavy defeats and inconsistent performances, Real Madrid have their own vulnerabilities.

With past victories over the Spanish giants, City have reason to believe they can pull off a win.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at four key reasons why Guardiola’s men should feel confident heading into this blockbuster clash.

1. Real Madrid’s defensive crisis

City have endured their fair share of injury woes, but Madrid’s defensive situation is even worse. Key centre-back Antonio Rüdiger is sidelined with a hamstring injury and is likely to miss both legs.

Per Football Espana, Eder Militao is out for the season after suffering his second cruciate ligament tear, and David Alaba is once again struggling with fitness issues.

As a result, Madrid are left with just one recognised centre-back, the inexperienced Raul Asencio, who only made his first-team debut in November.

To compensate, Carlo Ancelotti has been forced to deploy midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as a makeshift central defender.

This lack of stability at the back could be a major advantage for City, especially with their attacking firepower.

Madrid’s full-back situation is also problematic, with Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez both struggling with injuries, further weakening their defensive structure.

2. Vinicius Junior’s dip in form

Vinicius Jr has been one of Madrid’s most electrifying players in recent seasons, but his recent form has been underwhelming.

The Brazilian forward has only managed two goals in his last ten appearances across all competitions and hasn’t scored in La Liga since November.

After missing out on the Ballon d’Or to City’s Rodri in October, Vinicius initially responded with a flurry of goals, but injuries and a suspension disrupted his momentum.

Adding to the uncertainty, speculation about his future has intensified due to a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia. With Vinicius struggling to find his rhythm, Madrid’s attack may not be as potent as usual.

3. Real Madrid’s inconsistency in big games

While City have had their difficulties against top opposition this season, Real Madrid haven’t fared much better.

Ancelotti’s side suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu and were convincingly beaten by the same opponents in the Supercopa final, per Eurosport.

In La Liga, Madrid have failed to secure wins against Atletico Madrid, drawing both encounters, while also struggling against Athletic Club.

Their Champions League campaign has been similarly inconsistent, with losses to AC Milan and Liverpool exposing their vulnerabilities.

Their qualification for the play-offs was largely due to victories over weaker opponents like Brest and Red Bull Salzburg rather than dominant performances against elite European sides.

4. Manchester City’s January signings bring new energy

Manchester City made significant moves in the January transfer window, spending more than any other Premier League club to bolster their squad.

The additions of Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis, and Nico Gonzalez for a combined £180 million ($223m) have given Guardiola fresh options.

These new signings were ineligible for City’s final two League Phase matches but are now available for the Champions League.

Marmoush, in particular, had an outstanding first half of the season with Eintracht Frankfurt, contributing to 30 goals—second only to Mohamed Salah across Europe’s top five leagues. While he has had a slow start at City, his quality could prove crucial in a big game like this.

Nico Gonzalez, another new recruit, will relish the opportunity to face Madrid and return to Champions League action after playing in the Europa League with Porto.

Despite a rough introduction to English football—being forced off injured against Leyton Orient—his energy and passing ability could help City control the midfield battle.

Meanwhile, Khusanov has recovered from a rocky debut against Chelsea and showcased his potential with a crucial goal and a game-changing tackle in an FA Cup win. If he carries that confidence into this tie, he could be an unexpected asset for Guardiola’s side.

Guardiola speaks about his future

Earlier, YEN.com.gh revealed that Pep Guardiola shared an update on his future despite extending his contract for two more years.

In a conversation with celebrity chef Dani Garcia on YouTube, Guardiola stated that Man City would be his last club job, confirming his intention to manage a national team next.

