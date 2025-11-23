Sulley Muntari disclosed how a personal phone call from the Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho convinced him to join Inter Milan

The Ghanaian midfielder became part of Inter’s legendary treble-winning squad, lifting the Serie A, Coppa Italia, and UEFA Champions League

Muntari had already tasted success in England, helping Portsmouth secure their unforgettable FA Cup triumph in 2008

Sulley Muntari’s career took a decisive turn in 2008 when Jose Mourinho personally called him with an irresistible offer.

Muntari, famed for his thunderous left foot, enjoyed a highly successful spell at Inter Milan, where he played a key role in the iconic squad that secured a historic treble.

Prior to his move to Italy, the Ghanaian midfielder was instrumental in Portsmouth’s remarkable 2008 FA Cup triumph.

Sulley Muntari (M) shows his new Inter Milan jersey next to Jose Mourinho (R) and manager Gabriele Oriali (L) during his official presentation at the Inter Milan. Photo: Emilio Andreoli.

The former Black Stars winger had impressed Mourinho during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations, setting the stage for a life-changing transfer.

Muntari joined Inter in July 2008, and under the Portuguese manager's guidance, he became an integral part of the Nerazzurri.

His debut season saw him win the Serie A title, and he played a crucial role in the club’s historic treble-winning campaign in 2009/10, lifting the Serie A, Coppa Italia, and UEFA Champions League trophies.

How Mourinho changed Muntari's career

Reflecting on his move in an interview with Flashscore, Muntari recalled how Mourinho’s phone call was the decisive factor behind his switch to Inter Milan.

“Mourinho was in Ghana in 2008 during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations. I was also with Portsmouth at that time so we played with his Chelsea side and we were good. After the African Cup, during pre-season for my second season, my agent called me and said, ‘Maybe, maybe, maybe Inter Milan will call you’.

"During training, I put in some really nice crosses and Redknapp said while laughing, ‘That's amazing. That’s excellent. That's why the top teams like Inter want to buy you.’ So when I got home, the same day I got a call from Jose and he said, ‘You want to come play for me?’ I said yes sir. He replied, ‘I'll see you in Milan tomorrow’. He just put the phone down. That's it, then I signed for Inter the next day. The rest was history.”

Muntari featured in more than 90 matches under Mourinho at Inter Milan, contributing eight goals and ten assists.

During his spell from 2008 (where he was rated high per an X post) to 2012, he lifted eight major trophies with the Nerazzurri before making the switch to city rivals AC Milan.

He also shared the pitch with top talents at Inter, including Diego Milito, Wesley Sneijder, Maicon, Javier Zanetti, and Samuel Eto’o - whom he regards as the best striker he has ever played alongside.

Muntari picks Spalletti over Mourinho as his best coach

Back in 2017, Muntari surprised many by snubbing José Mourinho when asked about the best coach of his career.

Instead, he singled out then-Roma boss Luciano Spalletti, crediting him for shaping his game during their five years together at Udinese between 2002 and 2007.

“I would put Spalletti on top, he made me into a player in Udine,” Muntari told Gazzetta dello Sport via Ghanasoccernet.

"He is a master. In general, I have good memories of everyone. Mourinho gave me the chance to play for a big club, and I will always thank him for that.”

Sulley Ali Muntari in action for Udinese against AC Milan at the Giuseppe Meazza, San Siro Stadium on November 6, 2005. Photo by New Press.

Throughout his career, Muntari also worked under top managers such as Max Allegri, Zdenek Zeman, and Harry Redknapp, the latter guiding him to an FA Cup triumph with Portsmouth.

Eto'o shares Inter Milan moment with Muntari

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Eto’o has shared a striking throwback image featuring himself and Muntari.

The moment, immortalised in a snapshot on Instagram, was from the night Inter Milan sealed their place in history by winning the UEFA Champions League on May 22, 2010.

