Inter Milan President Blocks Real Madrid's Move for Alessandro Bastoni
- Inter Milan have reportedly shut the door on Alessandro Bastoni’s exit, insisting the defender is not for sale despite Real Madrid interest
- José Mourinho is said to see the Italian defenders as a perfect defensive figure in his Real Madrid rebuild if he takes over
- Real Madrid are now forced to look for alternatives elsewhere ahead of the 2026-27 La Liga season
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Inter Milan president Giuseppe Marotta has firmly shut down speculation linking defender Alessandro Bastoni with a move away, delivering a clear message amid reported interest from Real Madrid.
In recent days, the Spanish giants have been strongly linked with Bastoni as they look to strengthen their defence ahead of the summer transfer window.
Incoming manager José Mourinho has reportedly identified the backline as a key area for reinforcement, with the Italian centre-back emerging as one of his priority targets.
Some reports in Spain even suggested that Bastoni had already given initial approval for a potential switch to the Santiago Bernabéu.
Real Madrid target Alessandro Bastoni not for sale
However, Inter’s hierarchy has dismissed any chance of an exit. Marotta insisted the 27-year-old remains committed to the club, stressing that he has never requested a transfer and is happy in Milan.
As Madrid Universal stated, the Inter Milan chief made it clear that Inter are not open to selling key players, reinforcing their stance as a club focused on stability and retention rather than player departures.
This firm position leaves Real Madrid searching for alternatives in their defensive rebuild.
With Éder Militão struggling with injuries, Antonio Rüdiger approaching the latter stages of his career, and David Alaba set to depart, the need for at least one new centre-back is urgent.
Targets such as Dayot Upamecano and Nico Schlotterbeck have already extended their contracts, while Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté is also expected to sign a new deal, further complicating Madrid’s transfer plans this summer.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh