Inter Milan have reportedly shut the door on Alessandro Bastoni’s exit, insisting the defender is not for sale despite Real Madrid interest

José Mourinho is said to see the Italian defenders as a perfect defensive figure in his Real Madrid rebuild if he takes over

Real Madrid are now forced to look for alternatives elsewhere ahead of the 2026-27 La Liga season

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Inter Milan president Giuseppe Marotta has firmly shut down speculation linking defender Alessandro Bastoni with a move away, delivering a clear message amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

In recent days, the Spanish giants have been strongly linked with Bastoni as they look to strengthen their defence ahead of the summer transfer window.

Inter Milan reportedly close the door on any potential move that could see Alessandro Bastoni join Real Madrid. Image credit: Massimo

Source: Getty Images

Incoming manager José Mourinho has reportedly identified the backline as a key area for reinforcement, with the Italian centre-back emerging as one of his priority targets.

Some reports in Spain even suggested that Bastoni had already given initial approval for a potential switch to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid target Alessandro Bastoni not for sale

However, Inter’s hierarchy has dismissed any chance of an exit. Marotta insisted the 27-year-old remains committed to the club, stressing that he has never requested a transfer and is happy in Milan.

As Madrid Universal stated, the Inter Milan chief made it clear that Inter are not open to selling key players, reinforcing their stance as a club focused on stability and retention rather than player departures.

This firm position leaves Real Madrid searching for alternatives in their defensive rebuild.

With Éder Militão struggling with injuries, Antonio Rüdiger approaching the latter stages of his career, and David Alaba set to depart, the need for at least one new centre-back is urgent.

Targets such as Dayot Upamecano and Nico Schlotterbeck have already extended their contracts, while Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté is also expected to sign a new deal, further complicating Madrid’s transfer plans this summer.

Source: YEN.com.gh