Man Utd Transfer Plans Take Shape as Michael Carrick Targets £50 Million Defender
- Manchester United are preparing a major summer rebuild after securing Champions League qualification under Michael Carrick
- Juventus defender Bremer has emerged as a £50m target, but his availability could depend on contract talks
- A potential move for Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Ryerson hinges on a possible exit for another Man United star
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Manchester United are reportedly preparing for a busy summer transfer window after securing a top-three Premier League finish and qualification for next season’s Champions League.
Attention has now turned towards strengthening Michael Carrick’s squad, with the interim manager expected to be handed the role permanently following an impressive spell in charge.
One of United’s priorities is believed to be reinforcing the defence, with Juventus centre-back Bremer emerging as a serious target.
Manchester United show interest in Juventus' Bremer
Reports in Italy, featured by The Daily Star, claim the Brazilian defender has attracted interest from both Manchester United and Liverpool ahead of the summer market.
Juventus could reportedly consider offers for the 29-year-old, whose current contract includes a £50 million release clause.
Bremer is said to be eager to compete for major honours during the peak years of his career, especially with Juventus facing uncertainty over Champions League qualification.
The experienced defender has been a regular figure for the Italian giants and remains part of Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil plans.
Meanwhile, Manchester United are also monitoring Borussia Dortmund full-back Julian Ryerson. The Norwegian defender has impressed in the Bundesliga this season and is viewed as strong competition for Diogo Dalot at right-back.
However, reports suggest any move for Ryerson could depend on Noussair Mazraoui leaving Old Trafford this summer. Ryerson is believed to be valued at around £26 million with two years remaining on his current deal.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh