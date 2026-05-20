Manchester United are preparing a major summer rebuild after securing Champions League qualification under Michael Carrick

Juventus defender Bremer has emerged as a £50m target, but his availability could depend on contract talks

A potential move for Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Ryerson hinges on a possible exit for another Man United star

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Manchester United are reportedly preparing for a busy summer transfer window after securing a top-three Premier League finish and qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Attention has now turned towards strengthening Michael Carrick’s squad, with the interim manager expected to be handed the role permanently following an impressive spell in charge.

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to move for Juventus' defender Bremer in the summer. Image credit: Nderim Kaceli/BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

One of United’s priorities is believed to be reinforcing the defence, with Juventus centre-back Bremer emerging as a serious target.

Manchester United show interest in Juventus' Bremer

Reports in Italy, featured by The Daily Star, claim the Brazilian defender has attracted interest from both Manchester United and Liverpool ahead of the summer market.

Juventus could reportedly consider offers for the 29-year-old, whose current contract includes a £50 million release clause.

Bremer is said to be eager to compete for major honours during the peak years of his career, especially with Juventus facing uncertainty over Champions League qualification.

The experienced defender has been a regular figure for the Italian giants and remains part of Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil plans.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also monitoring Borussia Dortmund full-back Julian Ryerson. The Norwegian defender has impressed in the Bundesliga this season and is viewed as strong competition for Diogo Dalot at right-back.

However, reports suggest any move for Ryerson could depend on Noussair Mazraoui leaving Old Trafford this summer. Ryerson is believed to be valued at around £26 million with two years remaining on his current deal.

Source: YEN.com.gh