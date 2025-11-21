The club Antoine Semenyo dreams of joining has emerged, coming at a time when the winger is enjoying outstanding form in the English Premier League

Tottenham and Liverpool are reportedly 'most interested' in signing the AFC Bournemouth star and Black Stars striker

The in-form forward has been one of the Premier League’s standout performers this season, netting six goals and providing three assists

Antoine Semenyo has sent Premier League clubs scrambling ahead of the January transfer window after reminding them he previously revealed his dream move.

The Ghanaian forward has carried his blistering form into the new season with Bournemouth, having turned down a summer exit from the Vitality Stadium.

Manchester United and Tottenham were both reportedly rebuffed in their attempts to sign him, with the player instead committing to a new contract.

That deal is now understood to contain a £65 million release clause that becomes active in January, setting the stage for a major transfer tug-of-war in the New Year.

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal have now joined Manchester United and Tottenham in showing strong interest in the red-hot 25-year-old forward.

Semenyo has been in sensational form this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 11 Premier League games.

Despite the heavy attention, he has made no request to leave, and Bournemouth are determined to keep him until the season ends.

His release clause will reactivate in the summer, reportedly at an even lower fee than the £65 million set for January.

Antoine Semenyo's ideal future club

Whether the move happens in January or at the end of the season, Semenyo has already explained his desire to play for a club competing in Europe’s top competitions.

And the Londoner, who had trials with the Gunners as a teenager, counts himself as a Gunners fan having ‘watched them all his life.’

‘I am an Arsenal fan,’ he told The Athletic in an interview in October 2024.

‘I don’t conflict the two with my job. It is great to play against Arsenal, a team I have watched all my life and I want to play for the top clubs as well. In order for that to happen I need to prove it.’

Asked if joining Arsenal would be a dream come true, he added:

‘Yeah, any team that plays Champions League, Europa (League) — that’s the aim.

‘I know that’s not going to come with a click of my fingers, it’s going to take some time. It’s going to take goals.

‘It’s going to take a lot of consistent performances. But I’ve worked all my life for that and I’m just going to continue working hard. That’s my mentality.’

Semenyo tipped for Real Madrid move

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Premier League striker Troy Deeney believes Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo can reach the very top of world football.

He even said the in-form Ghanaian could one day play for Real Madrid if he keeps improving.

