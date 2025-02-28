Mohammed Kudus left fans drooling over his choice of vehicle as he was spotted driving a 2025 G-Wagon

While he is widely known for his bewitching dribbling skills, Kudus also has a strong affinity for high-end cars

Research shows that the 24-year-old's luxurious SUV commands a staggering fee of over GH₵2 million

Ghanaian football sensation Mohammed Kudus continues to shine, not just for his breathtaking displays on the field but also for his lifestyle off it.

The West Ham United midfielder, revered for his dazzling footwork and match-winning performances, has now grabbed attention for an entirely different reason—his impeccable taste in luxury automobiles.

Mohammed Kudus looked cosy as he drove his 2025 G-Wagon after training with his West Ham United teammates. Photos by Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty and @MercedesBenzUSA/X.

Kudus filmed driving 2025 G-Wagon

A newly surfaced video has taken social media by storm, capturing Kudus behind the wheel of a 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, a vehicle that commands a price tag of over GH₵2 million.

The clip has sparked admiration among fans, reinforcing his status as one of Ghana’s most successful football exports.

Kudus' classy encounter with a fan

In the viral footage, the 24-year-old is seen cruising in his high-end SUV when a devoted fan approaches, clutching a white book and hoping for an autograph.

Mohammed Kudus recently helped West Ham record back-to-back wins in the Premier League with a 2-0 win against Leicester City. Photo by Crystal Pix/MB Media.

Kudus, ever the gentleman, flashes a warm smile before obliging with his signature.

The ecstatic supporter backs away, and the Black Stars playmaker smoothly accelerates away in his luxury ride, valued at approximately $150,000 (GH₵2,323,728).

G-Wagon: The power and prestige

Regarded as the pinnacle of automotive luxury, the 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class seamlessly blends rugged off-road capabilities with high-end sophistication.

According to caranddriver.com, the latest G550 model retains the iconic silhouette and all-terrain dominance of its 1979 predecessor while boasting an array of premium upgrades.

With a starting price of $149,400, the G-Class sits among the automotive elite, rivaling the Bentley Bentayga and Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 in both luxury and exclusivity.

Depending on specifications, the cost can climb to $163,700 (GH₵ 2,538,987), making it a statement purchase for those with elite status.

Kudus’ affinity for luxury

This isn’t the first time Kudus has showcased his love for premium vehicles.

In 2022, a video of him parking his Mercedes-Benz AMG also made waves online, further cementing his reputation as a connoisseur of fine automobiles.

His financial strength certainly supports his passion.

The former Ajax midfielder secured a blockbuster move to West Ham United on August 27, 2023, in a deal worth £38 million.

His reported weekly wage of £90,000, per Sportsdunia, translates to an annual salary of £4,680,000, making his high-end lifestyle well within reach.

Fans react to Kudus riding G-Wagon

@Xbills _huges wrote:

"Our Pride 👌"

@Toza Army added:

"My favoruite."

@Jahrule23 chimed in:

"Finally Finally Our star boy is here ❤️"

@Ben larbi🇦🇺 advised:

"Pls reduce the speed 😩"

@Issah Alhassan concluded:

"Wow very nice one."

Kudus drops No.10 shirt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus has allegedly opted to relinquish the Black Stars' number 10 jersey ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

The West Ham United star used the iconic shirt in Ghana's AFCON qualifying games against Sudan, Angola, and Niger last year.

