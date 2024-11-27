A fan of English Premier League giants Arsenal has been handed a three-year ban for racially abusing Thomas Partey

The supporter who hails from Nigeria was also fined for a 'grossly offensive' post aimed at the Ghanaian international

Partey has been in fantastic form for Mikel Arteta's team this season, starring in the game against Sporting on Tuesday

An Arsenal fan has been banned and fined for racially abusing Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey.

The fan, Charles Ogunmilade, who is of Nigerian descent was charged for posting a 'grossly offensive' message on X, formerly Twitter, attacking the midfielder during a game between Arsenal and Southampton in 2021.

His post came after Partey had sent a shot over the crossbar in the thrilling encounter.

According to the BBC, Ogunmilade has been handed a three-year football ban and also ordered to pay a fine of £125, a surcharge of £50 and an £85 contribution to the prosecution's costs.

In Ogunmilade's defence, he said he was not a racist and reacted to Partey's miss as a coping mechanism.

"Our coping mechanism was to make fun of it, to limit the power these people have over you," he said while explaining he also suffered racism during the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.

"I am not a racist person."

Meanwhile, Partey has been in fine form for the Gunners this season, making 15 appearances across all competitions for the London club, per Transfermarkt.

Partey key to Arteta's style

The Ghanaian midfielder has been a key cog in manager Mikel Arteta's team this season.

The former Atletico Madrid star has often been picked ahead of Jorginho for the midfield role, where he lines up with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in what is referred to as the diamond.

The 31-year-old has netted in games against Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest this season.

Partey dedicates goal to daughter

