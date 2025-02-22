Asamoah Gyan evoked nostalgia on Instagram with a throwback photo of his school days

The former Sunderland striker left fans drooling over his unmissable swag even as a schoolboy

Gyan officially announced his retirement from football in 2023, bringing the curtain down on a career that inspired generations

Former Ghana international Asamoah Gyan took a trip down memory lane, igniting waves of nostalgia on social media with a throwback picture from his school days.

The 39-year-old, known for sharing glimpses of his life with fans, opted for a rare moment of reflection, offering his followers a glimpse of his younger self.

Asamoah Gyan shared a throwback photo of his school days, sparking nostalgia on social media. Photo credit: @asamoah_gyan3/Instagram.

Within an hour of posting, the photo had already attracted over 2,000 likes on Instagram, leaving admirers reminiscing about the journey of the legendary Black Stars striker.

Asamoah Gyan’s old school photo sparks nostalgia

Dressed in a classic ‘syto’ school uniform, Gyan accessorised his youthful look with black sunglasses and a USA flag-themed bandana, striking a confident pose that hinted at the swagger he would later carry onto the football pitch.

Clearly impressed with his childhood style, Baby Jet expressed in his caption that even during his early years, he believed he was destined to don the Ghana national jersey.

"Herrrrrrr. The swag di333, no be today ooooo. Give me 2k comments on this pic, herrrrrrr 😂😂😂💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿. All this while, I knew I would play for GHANA ooo. My friends during that time will testify 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿," he wrote.

Fans react to Gyan's throwback post

As expected, Gyan’s post triggered a flood of reactions, with fans and followers sharing their thoughts in the comment section.

@homestarrh_de_barber jokingly demanded:

"😂 I want to see the shoe 👟 😂"

@milano_the_blogger echoed the sentiment:

"We want full one please we want see the shoe😂🔥"

@maxwell_asibey teased:

"The belt Dey south East 😂😂😂"

@terrybabone hyped him up:

"Babyyyyyyy🙌😢😂"

@manuel_walk_wise got spiritual:

"🔥🔥🔥 God is the greatest and God did the turn 🫡✨❤️🫡"

@nii_sango simply admired the former striker:

"You’re really in your element Gyan3❤️😂😂"

Asamoah Gyan’s educational background

Gyan, the third-born in his family, hails from a well-rounded background, per the TAG Foundation.

His father, George Baffour Mensah Gyan, worked as an accountant, while his late mother, Cecilia Love Amoako, was an educationist.

He attended Seven Greats Academy for his primary and junior secondary education before moving on to Accra Academy for senior high school.

During his time at Accra Academy between 1999 and 2001, Gyan showcased his footballing prowess, earning a place in the Ghana Academicals team, a stepping stone that foreshadowed his illustrious career.

Asamoah Gyan: A legendary career in perspective

According to Ghanaweb, Gyan’s professional journey began in 2003 with Liberty Professionals in the Ghana Premier League, where he made an instant impact, netting 10 goals in 16 matches.

His exploits soon earned him a move abroad, setting the stage for a career that would etch his name in Ghanaian and African football history.

Asamoah Gyan called time on his illustrious career in 2023 after playing for a myriad of clubs across three continents. Photo credit: @asamoah_gyan3/Instagram.

As Ghana’s all-time leading goalscorer with 51 international goals, he represented the Black Stars across three FIFA World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014), cementing his legacy as Africa’s highest World Cup goalscorer.

In addition to the World Cup, he played in seven Africa Cup of Nations tournaments (2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019).

