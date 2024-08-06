Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug is delighted to play alongside Ghanaian Mohammed Kudus

The former Borussia Dortmund striker joined the Hammers in the summer transfer window

Kudus and his West Ham United teammates returned to England this week to round up preparations

New West Ham United signing Niclas Fullkrug has acknowledged the club's creative players including Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The Germany forward joined the East London club on a four-year deal from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, a club he led to the final of the UEFA Champions League last season.

Fullkrug was also one of Germany's best players at the European Championship this summer as the host reached the quarter-final, where they were eliminated by eventual winners Spain.

Mohammed Kudus celebrates after scoring for West Ham United in the Premier League. Photo: Julian Finney Twitter/ @WestHam.

Source: Getty Images

The 31-year-old insists he is surrounded by the kind of quality that will help him flourish at the London Olympic Stadium.

He said during his first interview on West Ham TV:

“I am very happy to be here, also a little bit excited,” he beamed, speaking to West Ham TV. “I can’t wait to get on the pitch with my new mates.

“I think there is a lot of quality here, and for me, it is important to have the guys behind me. It’s a dream because you have [Lucas] Paquetá, [Jarrod] Bowen, [Mohammed] Kudus, and now [Crysencio] Summerville as well.

“There are a lot of very good players who can assist me, and if I get assists then I can score. I believe I can fit into this team very well.

“I think we’ve got a lot of fighting players in midfield and defence as well, and I like the feeling when I know I can go to war with them.”

Kudus ready for new season

The Black Stars midfielder has been preparing for the upcoming campaign with his West Ham United teammates in the United States.

Kudus netted West Ham's only goal in the 3-1 defeat to Wolves in the Stateside Cup. He also started in the match against Crystal Palace before the team's return to England.

The Ghanaian midfielder scored 14 goals and delivered six assists in his maiden campaign in England, per Transfermarkt.

West Ham stars celebrate Kudus

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that West Ham took to social media to celebrate their Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus as he turned 24-years-old on August 2, 2024.

The Black Stars midfielder and his teammates are preparing ahead of the new season in the United States.

Kudus became an instant hit for the Hammers faithful after an exceptional first season in London, scoring 14 goals and delivering six assists.

Source: YEN.com.gh