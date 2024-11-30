The Ghana Football Association has responded to reports of faults on new buses gifted nine clubs

The football federation gifted the clubs buses to ease their transportation problems after a promise made to the teams

Some of the clubs have published faults in their buses, with New Edubiase's vehicle having a poor interior

Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, has opened up buses gifted to nine clubs.

The buses donated to nine clubs from last season's Division One League had some faults, leading to controversies.

Some clubs publicly lashed out at the FA for presenting them with old buses.

However, Asante Twum disclosed that the clubs were aware of the state of the buses and the FA had no intentions of giving faulty vehicles to the teams.

GFA discloses that nine clubs gifted buses knew the vehicles were not new.

Source: Twitter

"Clubs were aware the buses were not brand new. I think the problem was with the condition," he told Joy FM, as quoted by My Joy Online.

"It is unfortunate that some of the clubs received buses that were not in good condition. It was never the intention of the GFA to provide buses that would cause problems for the clubs instead of assisting them."

The clubs, including newly promoted Ghana Premier League sides Vision FC, Young Apostle, and Basake Holy Stars, received their buses at a ceremony at the Accra Sports Stadium last week.

GFA delivers bus promise

At the FA's last Ordinary Congress, the president of the federation Kurt Okraku, promised to provide buses for clubs.

The FA have started distributing the buses beginning with the top nine clubs from last season's Division One League.

According to Mr Okraku, clubs in the women's divisions will also be receiving the buses.

"Sometime back in July 2023, during our Congress in Kumasi, I spoke about an identified need in the football ecosystem. One of the things I spoke about was the lack of transport for our clubs, leading to the inability of our players to travel in comfort, And so the FA introduced a new policy called the bus acquisition strategy. Today we're here to see the fulfilment of that singular promise by the Executive Council of the Football Association," he said, as quoted by the official website of the FA.

Hohoe United bus spotted at mechanic

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the bus given to Hohoe United has been spotted at a mechanical shop before reaching its destination.

The vehicle gifted to Hohoe United broke down on its way to the club's premises and had to be repaired before continuing the journey.

This comes hours after one of the buses trended on social media for having a poor interior with the seats in a deplorable state.

