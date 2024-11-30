Ghanaian gospel singer Grace Ashy has disclosed her travel ordeal with the Ghana Football Association

The musician composes songs for the Black Stars before and during international tournaments including the World Cup

The Black Stars first qualified for the FIFA World Cup in 2006 in Germany, reaching the last 16 of the competition

Grace Ashy has disclosed that the Ghana Football Association wrote a letter to the German embassy to deny her a visa for the 2006 World Cup.

The gospel singer was the Black Stars' cheerleader as Ghana qualified for the World Cup for the first time in its history. During the qualifying run, the singer released morale-boosting songs for the country.

Ashy's songs became synonymous with the senior national team as Ghanaians motivated the Black Stars with her music during the historic 2006 World Cup.

Ghanaian gospel singer Grace Ashy has disclosed how the GFA wrote to the German embassy to deny her a visa. Photo: Twitter/ @OnuaTV.

However, the singer was denied a visa by the German embassy before the tournament.

Narrating her story on Onua TV, the singer opened up on her relationship with the national teams and the Ghana Football Association.

"When we were going for the 2006 World Cup in Germany, the maiden one, when I made those songs, the then president, Kufuor, entrusted my trip with the FA. He told them to take care of me because I have aroused the interest of women in football," she said.

"I was all over, I was spreading the message of the Black Stars on almost every TV station. So I went to the FA for my letter for the trip to Germany and not knowing the letter they gave me stated that I should not be given a visa," she added.

"So I was denied a visa by the German embassy."

Ghana's historic run at the 2006 World Cup

The Black Stars qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 2006.

The team was drawn into a tough group that included Italy, the eventual champions, the Czech Republic, and the United States.

Ghana lost their first match against Italy but bounced back to beat Czech and the United States to reach the round of 16, where they faced Brazil.

The five-time champions ended Ghana's run with a thumping 3-0 victory, as reported by the BBC.

Otto Addo accepts responsibility

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo has taken full responsibility for Ghana's failure to qualify for AFCON 2025.

The national team's head coach met with the Ghana Football Association Executive Council this week to discuss the country's disastrous qualifying run.

The German-trained tactical presented a 56-page technical report on the six matches in the AFCON qualifiers.

