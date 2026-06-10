The Ghana Meteorological Agency forecast increased rain for southern regions, including thunderstorms later in the day

There will be mostly cloudy areas with mist and fog patches forming over the coast early on June 10

The forecast also indicated sunny weather with occasional cloudiness across some parts of the country

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued a weather update forecasting more rain in the southern parts of Ghana, among others.

On the morning of June 10, mostly cloudy conditions will dominate over most areas within the country, with mist and fog patches forming over the coast, forest and hilly areas in the early hours.

Credit: Lucas Mukasa

Source: Getty Images

However, few places within the coastal sector are expected to experience slight to moderate rains or thunderstorms.

In the course of the day, the agency in a post on X said sunny weather with occasional cloudiness will prevail across the country, paving the way for thunderstorms with rain over the coastline and the inland areas of the country from the afternoon into the evening.

Urban Ghana struggling with flooding

The rainy season has been accompanied by some of the most intense flooding in recent years, partly attributed to poor spatial planning.

Areas that have seen flooding have been noted to be in areas close to waterways or even on the waterways themselves, like Otodjor in Ablekuma West.

There have also been concerns about the impact of poor sanitation on drainage in urban areas.

The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, has thus announced a GH¢200 reward for residents who provide photographic evidence of people dumping refuse into gutters or littering public spaces.

Woman quits job as Accra Mayor announces ¢200 reward for reporting people dumping waste in gutters. Image credit: Fresh.ngo

Source: UGC

The initiative forms part of efforts by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to strengthen the enforcement of sanitation laws and tackle one of the major causes of flooding in the capital. City authorities frequently identify indiscriminate waste disposal and choked drains as major contributors to the recurring floods in Accra.

NADMO shares list of flood-prone areas

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that NADMO had shared a list of Greater Accra's flood-prone districts during the escalating rainy season warnings.

Climate change and urbanisation contribute to increased flooding risks across Ghana's key regions.

Specific areas within Ledzokuku and Ayawaso municipalities were highlighted as particularly vulnerable.

Source: YEN.com.gh