Prophet Kumchacha was captured preaching and prophesying to congregants in a viral church video

The footage has reignited discussions about long-running claims that he does not have a church

Many social media users say it is one of the rare times they have seen him ministering inside his church auditorium

A video of popular Ghanaian preacher Prophet Kumchacha preaching to a congregation believed to be inside his church auditorium has gone viral on social media, reigniting long-standing discussions about his ministry.

Kumchacha seen preaching in church as critics question the old narrative. Image credit: Kumchacha

Source: Facebook

In the footage circulating online, Kumchacha is seen standing before a group of worshippers, delivering prayers and prophetic declarations.

The congregants, many with their eyes closed and hands lifted, appeared to be receiving blessings as the outspoken preacher spoke words of encouragement and prosperity over their lives.

Debate over Kumchacha church claims

The video has quickly attracted attention across social media platforms, with many users expressing astonishment at seeing Kumchacha actively ministering in what appears to be a church service.

For years, the founder of Heaven's Gate Ministries has been the subject of jokes and online commentary suggesting that he does not have a church.

The perception has largely been fueled by his frequent appearances on television and radio programmes, where he is often seen discussing religious, social, and entertainment issues.

Because of his strong media presence, many Ghanaians have become more familiar with Kumchacha's public commentary than his pastoral activities.

As a result, some social media users have repeatedly questioned whether he actively leads a congregation.

Rare glimpse inside Kumchacha's ministry

The latest video, however, has challenged that narrative and prompted fresh reactions online. Several users pointed to the footage as evidence that the preacher indeed has an active ministry and a congregation that attends his services.

Others described the clip as one of the few times they have personally seen Kumchacha preach in his church, noting that most viral videos associated with him tend to come from television studios, interviews, or public appearances rather than church services.

Watch the TikTok video of his preaching below:

While some commenters continued to joke about the long-running claims, others argued that the footage highlights a side of Kumchacha that is not often seen by the wider public.

The preacher has remained one of Ghana's most recognisable religious figures over the years, largely due to his outspoken personality and willingness to comment on trending issues.

However, the viral video has shifted attention away from the headlines and back to the ministry work he says he carries out regularly.

As discussions continue online, the clip has sparked renewed curiosity among many social media users, with some saying it is the first time they have witnessed Kumchacha preaching to a congregation, while others insist it serves as proof that the popular preacher's church remains active.

Ghanaians revisit Kumchacha’s prophecy on Daddy Lumba’s family after Faustina Fosu’s bereavement. Image credit: Mey3 Asateni, Smart Ghana

Source: Facebook

Kumchacha's prophecy on the Lumba family

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Kumchacha claimed in an Onua TV interview that he had disturbing dreams about Daddy Lumba’s family shortly after the late musician’s funeral.

The prophet alleged that Daddy Lumba appeared to him in a spiritual vision and expressed displeasure at the controversies surrounding his burial.

The prophecy has resurfaced following the reported death of Kofi, sparking mixed reactions and renewed debate among Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh