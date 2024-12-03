Giorgio Chiellini has offered his perspective on the age-old debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, explaining why he believes the Portugal captain has an edge.

The argument over which of the two football superstars is the greatest of all time has consistently divided many across the sports spectrum.

The so-called GOAT debate has lasted for more than a decade now, with Ronaldo and Messi dominating the football space during the period, per Sportskeeda.

The two veterans have engaged in numerous on-field clashes throughout their careers, most notably in fierce El Clasico battles for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Both players have been recurring contenders at the Ballon d'Or awards as well.

Chiellieni settles GOAT debate

Chiellini, who played alongside Ronaldo at Juventus and faced him during his time at Real Madrid, also squared off against Messi at both club and international levels.

The defender's unique insight stems from witnessing the brilliance of both players up close.

Speaking on The Overlap, Chiellini highlighted Ronaldo's unparalleled ability to step up in crucial moments.

"Well, Ronaldo, when you are losing, he had the balls, no matter what, to try to win. Shoot from everywhere in order to lead the team to win," the Italian legend said.

"And it is not easy to do for a lot of players. I loved to play with him because working with him and looking at him every day, with little details, is very nice."

"I was 35 and he was 34, and we weren't obviously in our prime. But it was very funny to play with him. And look how big is his personality."

He recalled instances at Juventus where Ronaldo's decisive contributions turned games in their favour.

While he acknowledged Messi's extraordinary talent, Chiellini emphasized that Ronaldo’s mentality and clutch performances set him apart, particularly when his team needed him the most.

Chiellini’s comments add to the ongoing debate about which of the two superstars deserves the title of the greatest of all time, with Ronaldo’s leadership and ability to handle high-pressure moments often cited as defining traits

Chiellini's unique bond with Cristiano Ronaldo

Giorgio Chiellini shared the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo both as a rival and a teammate, giving him a distinctive perspective on the Portuguese superstar's brilliance.

The two faced each other six times during Ronaldo's spell at Real Madrid. Of those encounters, Ronaldo emerged victorious in three, suffered two defeats, and one match ended in a stalemate.

As teammates at Juventus, Chiellini and Ronaldo featured together in 55 matches, during which the duo combined for two goals.

Their time as colleagues offered Chiellini firsthand insight into Ronaldo's work ethic, leadership, and match-winning mentality.

Source: YEN.com.gh