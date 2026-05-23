Tottenham vs Everton: Kudus Injury Blow and Spurs Team News Ahead of Relegation Decider
- Tottenham Hotspur head into a high-stakes relegation decider against Everton needing a result to secure their Premier League survival
- Injury boost for Spurs as Dominic Solanke and James Maddison return to contention
- Mohammed Kudus remains sidelined, with Dan Owusu backing the Ghana star to “bounce back stronger” after his setback
Tottenham Hotspur head into a decisive Premier League clash against Everton needing a positive result to secure survival, with key injury updates shaping preparations for the high-stakes encounter.
Head coach Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that Dominic Solanke is available for selection after recovering from a hamstring injury, although a final decision will be made on whether he starts the match.
Tottenham faces relegation in clash with Everton
Ahead of the crucial match on Sunday, May 24, 2026, there is also encouraging news over James Maddison, who continues to regain fitness following a long-term setback, while Djed Spence is fit despite a broken jaw and could feature wearing a protective mask.
However, defender Cristian Romero remains unavailable after returning to Argentina for rehabilitation, according to The Evening Standard.
Tottenham are expected to maintain stability in midfield, with Rodrigo Bentancur, Conor Gallagher and João Palhinha likely to continue as the preferred trio.
In attack, Richarlison could once again lead the line if Solanke is not deemed ready to start.
The predicted XI remains largely unchanged, with most uncertainty in the forward areas. Spurs still have a lengthy injury list, with Dejan Kulusevski, Bryan Gil, Xavi Simons and Mohammed Kudus all ruled out.
Meanwhile, Ghanaian football legend Dan Owusu commented on Kudus’ setback, saying:
“Injuries are part of the game, but Kudus has the mentality to bounce back stronger. I believe this setback will only make him more determined to come back at a higher level.”
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh