Ferran Torres is set to enter the summer without a new contract offer from FC Barcelona despite his deal running until 2027

Barcelona have prioritised planning for life after Robert Lewandowski, focusing on potential striker reinforcements

The club remains calm over Ferran’s future, with his versatility keeping him in long-term plans if transfer targets were not secured

Barcelona are not currently prioritising a new contract for Ferran Torres, despite his deal running until 2027, as the club take a measured approach to squad planning, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The forward will enter the summer and the upcoming World Cup without any clear long-term update regarding his future at FC Barcelona.

Barcelona delay contract talks for Ferran Torres as FC Barcelona focus on squad planning. Image credit: Barcelona

Source: Getty Images

However, this situation is not being viewed internally as a concern or signal of uncertainty, as Barca Universal noted.

Barcelona yet to extend Ferran Torres' contract

Instead, Barcelona’s sporting department is focused on more urgent attacking matters, particularly how the squad will evolve following the expected departure of Robert Lewandowski.

That potential change has prompted the club to carefully assess the transfer market for a new long-term striker option before committing to fresh contract decisions elsewhere in the attack.

Club officials are prioritising balance in the squad, both tactically and financially, which has naturally delayed any talks over Ferran’s extension.

His versatility across the front line remains highly valued, but Barcelona want a clearer picture of their attacking structure before making long-term commitments.

Source: YEN.com.gh