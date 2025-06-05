Germany fans at the Allianz Arena tried to provoke Cristiano Ronaldo by chanting Lionel Messi’s name after Germany took the lead

Ronaldo reacted on the pitch, scoring Portugal’s winning goal and helping complete a comeback victory to book a place in the final

The goal was his 137th for Portugal, extending his international goal record and reinforcing his enduring influence, even at age 40

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered the perfect response to German fans chanting Lionel Messi’s name at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

Though both legends have now taken their talents outside Europe, and largely out of the Ballon d'Or spotlight, the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry continues to follow them across the globe.

Cristiano Ronaldo Responds Coldly to Germany Fans Chanting ‘Messi’ at Him

Source: Getty Images

Supporters still cling to the golden age of El Clasico, where Ronaldo and Messi lit up football’s biggest stage for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Since joining Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has frequently heard Messi’s name ring around stadiums, but this time he remained unfazed.

Instead, he let his performance speak, helping Portugal come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany and secure a spot in the Nations League final.

That final, set for June 8 at the same stadium, puts Ronaldo one step closer to a second Nations League title, having already won the first in 2019.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal with Nuno Mendes, who provided the assist for Portugal's second goal. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo's reaction to Messi chants from German fans

Germany fans may have poked the bear a little too early on Wednesday night.

After Liverpool target Florian Wirtz put Germany ahead with a smart one-two and a tidy header past Manuel Neuer, the Allianz Arena erupted, not just in celebration, but with chants aimed at unsettling Ronaldo.

But the mood quickly shifted in the second half, as Francisco Conceição and Ronaldo struck in quick succession to seal a comeback win for Portugal.

The 40-year-old legend even appeared to join in the chants before silencing the home crowd with a trademark finish.

His goal marked a staggering 137th for Portugal, extending his record as the all-time leading scorer in international football.

Even more impressive, 85 of those goals have come after his 30th birthday — more than the total international tallies of the top scorers from England, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Brazil, and the Netherlands.

While Ronaldo continues to shine on the international stage, his club future remains up in the air.

He recently hinted at a possible exit from Al-Nassr, with interest reportedly coming from Manchester United, Sporting CP, several MLS sides, and Club World Cup contenders.

Ronaldo drops cryptic message about club future

YEN.com.gh also reported on growing speculation about Ronaldo's domestic future after dropping a curious message online.

The Portuguese legend will reportedly become a free agent on June 30, if his current contract with Al-Nassr is not renewed.

Despite nearing the twilight of his career, Ronaldo has continued his impressive scoring form for both his club and his country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh