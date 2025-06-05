Didier Drogba is undoubtedly one of the most iconic talismen of his era, as his packed trophy cabinet clearly shows.

Over the years, he’s played alongside and against some of the game’s finest, yet when asked to name the three greatest footballers of all time, he made a surprising omission: no place for Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Drogba Names Top 3 Greatest Footballers, Snubs Messi and Ronaldo

Always one to go against the grain, Drogba built his legacy not on sheer goal numbers, but on the fear he struck into defenders.

Known best for his time at Chelsea, the powerful Ivorian forward combined strength, sharp movement, and a clinical edge, making him a nightmare for even the toughest Premier League backlines.

Drogba named three best footballers in History

Drogba, hailed as one of the Premier League’s finest ever strikers, certainly knows what it takes to thrive at the top — which is why his omission of both Messi and Ronaldo in the GOAT debate comes as a surprise.

When it comes to naming the greatest of all time, most fans and players tend to highlight Ronaldo and Messi for their unmatched dominance and lasting impact on football.

However, during a conversation with Rio Ferdinand, the former Chelsea and Galatasaray forward, now 47, named a different trio as his all-time greatest players.

Drogba, who netted 164 goals in 381 appearances for Chelsea, picked Diego Maradona, alongside two other legends of the game.

“[Diego] Maradona because he gave me the passion for football. Ronaldo [Nazario] because he changed the striker’s game. And [Zinedine] Zidane.”

