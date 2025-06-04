New Liverpool signing Jeremie Frimpong once named Michael Essien and a host of Ghanaian football legends as his childhood idols

The 24-year-old put Michael Essien and Christian Atsu on top of his list of players he modelled his game after

He is expected to light up the Premier League with his explosive speed following his move to Anfield

Jeremie Frimpong has always carried his Ghanaian roots with pride—even while wearing the orange of the Netherlands.

The energetic right-back, who recently made a big move in his club career, once opened up about the footballers who shaped his passion for the game. And interestingly, they were all players from Ghana.

Jeremie Frimpong reveals Christian Atsu and Michael Essien were among his childhood heroes. Photos by Visionhaus, Nikki Dyer - LFC and Richard Sellers/Allstar.

Jeremie Frimpong reveals Essien, Atsu, and co. as his childhood idols

During a heartwarming visit to Ghana last year, Frimpong took a moment to reflect on the wealth of talent the country continues to produce.

In a candid chat with 3Sports, the 24-year-old didn’t hold back his admiration for a few local legends who lit the path for him.

“I idolised Michael Essien growing up; I saw what he did at Chelsea, Real Madrid and the national team,” he said.

“I also like Christian Atsu and the Ayew brothers. I watched the 2010 World Cup and fell in love with Ghana because the players gave their all.”

Jeremie Frimpong's deeply rooted affection for Ghana

His affection for the Black Stars might come as a surprise to some, especially since he now represents the Dutch national team.

But for those who know him well, his love for Ghana is no secret.

Frimpong speaks fluent Twi, Ghana’s most widely spoken local dialect, and is known for showing off traditional dance moves and cheerful banter rooted in Ghanaian culture.

Despite choosing to play for the Netherlands, the former Celtic star has never distanced himself from his heritage.

His childhood heroes—Essien, Atsu, and the Ayew brothers—are proof that the Black Stars had a powerful influence on him during his early years.

Jeremie Frimpong joins Liverpool after successful stint at Leverkusen

Fast forward to today, and Frimpong is making waves on his own.

After four standout seasons with Bayer Leverkusen, he recently completed a €35 million move on a five-year contract, according to Sky Sports.

The Dutch defender played a crucial role in Leverkusen’s historic campaign, which saw the club clinch both the Bundesliga title and the German Cup in 2023/24.

Across all competitions last season, he registered five goals and 12 assists in 48 appearances.

Jeremie Frimpong poses as a Liverpool player after signing from Bayer Leverkusen. Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC.

A year earlier, his numbers were even more impressive—14 goals and 12 assists in just 47 outings, as noted by Transfermarkt.

Now, with a fresh chapter ahead, Frimpong steps into a squad looking to fill the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has moved to Real Madrid.

But the former Leverkusen star isn’t daunted by the task.

Jeremie Frimpong's mum reacts after son's move to Liverpool

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh shared how Jeremie Frimpong was warmly welcomed by his family following his high-profile move to Liverpool.

His mother, Bernice Frimpong, couldn’t hide her excitement, offering her congratulations in Twi to celebrate the milestone transfer.

