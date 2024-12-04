The leader of the New Force has disclosed his plans for sports in Ghana if elected as president of the country

Nana Kwame Bediako will contest as an independent candidate for the 2024 general election on December 7

Ghanaians will go to the polls on Saturday to elect a new leader following the end of Nana Akufo-Addo's term

Nana Kwame Bediako insists watching a football match for two hours a waste of time.

The leader of the Ghanaian political movement, the New Force, is one of 13 candidates set for the December 7 election.

Mr Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has outlined his vision of transforming the country's fortunes including sports.

However, he does not believe that watching football for hours is a good investment for the country's youth.

''I think that first of all, if you spend two hours, watching football almost every two days, in a year, you would have spent 1000 hours of your time," he said on GTV, as quoted by My Joy Online.

"Or 500 hours of your time watching football that someone is getting paid $500,000 a week, but you watch them for free and pay your hours into it,'' he added.

''I don't think that's a good investment because your time is your most important asset and you have to use it sensibly.''

Ghana is a football-mad country, and most of the youth spend their midweek and weekends watching the game on TV. A lot of people in the West African nation support teams in England and some of the top European nations.

Politicians make huge sporting promises

With a few days to the general election, the top political parties have delivered promises based on improving sports in the country.

The two main parties, the NPP and the NDC have disclosed plans to invest heavily in sporting infrastructure.

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif has stated the importance of building sports resource centres across the country, as reported by Citi Sports.

Nii Lante tells minister to dissolve GFA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Minister of Youth and Sports, Honourable Nii Lante Vandepuye has tasked Mustapha Ussif to dissolve the Ghana FA.

This follows the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

According to the Member of Parliament for the Odododiodio Constituency, the FA are the main problem of Ghana football.

