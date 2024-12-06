Spanish club Athletic Bilbao have marked the tenth year of Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams at the club

The Spain-born Black Stars forward first played for the La Liga club exactly ten years ago as a 20-year-old

Williams has won three titles with the Basque-based club including last year's Copa del Rey title

Athletic Club have marked the tenth anniversary of Inaki Williams as a first-team player.

The Spain-born Ghanaian made his senior debut for the Basque club on December 6, 2014, before even signing his first professional contract in January 2015.

Williams has gone on to become a symbol of the club, carving a legendary status in Bilbao.

Spanish club Athletic Bilbao celebrates Ghana striker Inaki Williams' tenth anniversary.

Source: Getty Images

The 30-year-old has made 441 senior appearances and scored 105 goals, making him the club's 14th-highest scorer of all time.

In celebrating his tenth anniversary, Athletic Club posted on social media:

"Ten years since Inaki Williams' official debut. How many moments by your side... And the ones we have ahead together! Step by step, writing with golden letters the history of this Athletic. We love you, Iñaki."

Last season, Williams and his younger brother, Nico Williams, helped Athletic Bilbao end their 40-year wait for the Copa del Rey title by beating Real Mallorca in the final.

Williams has been in fine form for the Red and White this season, scoring five goals and delivering four assists across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

Williams fulfils boyhood dream

The Ghana international is living the dream after spending ten years at his boyhood club.

The youngster burst onto the scene as a 20-year-old from the youth side and has since been a loyal servant of the club. Williams declined offers abroad to continue his career in Bilbao.

"10 years fulfilling a dream. Remember where you started and where you are. Thank you all for joining me," he posted on X with a video documenting his progress.

Williams marks ten years at Bilbao

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Inaki Williams reacted to a post reminding him of his tenth year at Athletic Bilbao.

The Ghanaian forward responded to a tweet after leading Athletic Club to an important win against Spain and European champions Real Madrid.

Williams has spent his entire career at the Basque-based club.

