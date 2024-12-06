Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams received a present from a fan after their game against Real Madrid

The winger helped the Basque club defeat the Spanish champions 2-1 in a thrilling encounter at San Mame

Williams, born to Ghanaian parents in Spain, decided to represent the European nation at international level

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A fan travelled to Bilbao to gift Spanish-Ghanaian forward Nico Williams fufu powder.

The Athletic Bilbao winger met the final at the car park of the club following the Rojiblancos' victory over Real Madrid in La Liga on Wednesday night.

Williams Jr., the younger brother of Ghana's Inaki Williams, expressed his excitement while thanking the fan for the present.

A fan gifts Nico Williams fufu powder after Athletic Bilbao beat Real Madrid. Photo: Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez Twitter/ @3SportsGH.

Source: Getty Images

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the Spain international thanked the fan in the local Ghanaian language, Twi.

The supporter disclosed that he was a Ghanaian and admired his love for the culture after a video of Nico went viral for sharing his love for fufu.

Fufu powder is an ingredient in the preparation of the popular Ghanaian dish fufu, which is made of cassava and plantain.

Meanwhile, in an enthralling encounter at the San Mames, Alex Berenguer opened the scoring eight minutes after the break.

English midfielder Jude Bellingham levelled for the visitors with 12 minutes remaining.

However, the equaliser lasted only two after Gorka Guruzeta scored a late winner, as reported by Euro Sport.

Williams brothers star for Athletic Club

The William brothers continue to shine for Athletic Bilbao after another impressive display in La Liga.

Despite not scoring, Inaki, the eldest of the two siblings, created the opener after Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois failed to grab his cross one time, spilling it to Berenguer, who fired home from close range.

Ianki and Nico lasted the entire duration as Bilbao opened a three-point gap between themselves and fifth-placed Villareal.

Williams celebrates 10th anniversary with win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams celebrated his tenth anniversary as Athletic Club's first-team player with a victory over Real Madrid.

The Bilbao forward starred for the Rojiblancos as they secured a 2-1 home win on Wednesday night.

Williams has been a key figure at San Mames since making his debut ten years ago.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh